Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie camera samples and first impressions

Asus on Thursday went ahead and launched a total of three selfie centric smartphones in India from its Zenfone 4 lineup. One of the devices it launched was the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie and the other was its big brother the Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera). The Zenfone 4 Selfie is not similar to the model launched internationally as it only features a single front camera setup and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The internationally launched Zenfone 4 Selfie is the Selfie (Dual Camera) in India which features a dual camera on the front and a 16-megapixel shooter on the back. The company has claimed that its smartphones are much better than the other smartphones offered by its competitors in India. We were able to attend the launch held in New Delhi and had some time to spend with the devices, and here is how we found out the phones to be.

We are doing the first impressions of both the selfie and the selfie dual camera here as both the devices are quite similar in specifications to each other, except for the camera modules. Both of them are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 chipset. The Selfie comes with 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB of internal storage whereas the Selfie (dual camera) comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera) is priced at Rs. 14,999 which during the big billion days sale of Flipkart will cost 13,999. The Selfie costs Rs. 9,999. As for the camera, the Selfie (Dual Camera) features a dual camera setup on the front – 20-megapixel camera paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. On the back, it features a 16-megapixel shooter. As for the Zenfone 4 Selie, it comes with a 13-megapixel primary on both the sides. Both the devices feature a 5.5-inch 720p HD LCD display and both of them are backed by a 3,000mAh battery. They both run on Google’s Android 7 Nougat operating system with ZenUI 4.0 on top, the company also has promised Android 8.0 Oreo update by the end of the year on all of the new Zenfone 4 series along with the Zenfone 3 series.

Design

Both the Zenfone 4 Selfie and Selfie (Dual Camera has a similar design, except for the dual camera setup found on the front of the Selfie (Dual Camera). Both of the smartphones feature a metallic design which is a bit reassuring when you hold the devices. On the top, we find a 3.5mm audio jack, on the bottom of the device we get a micro USB 2.0 port and the speaker grille. On the left edge, we get to see the dual SIM card and microSD card tray, whereas on the right edge we get a volume rocker and the power button.

Camera of the Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera)

As for the front camera, we find that the images have immense detail and good colour retention, however, if there is a human in the frame the camera seems to switch to beautify mode automatically and the images seem a bit altered. As for the back camera was able to get the shots we needed, however, sometimes the focus would shift automatically while taking the shots.

Camera Samples of the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera)

Camera of the Zenfone 4 Selfie

As for the front camera, we found it decent in the sub 10k category. We were able to see that the images aren’t as sharp as we would have expected from a Selfie centric camera, also the images seem a bit washed out or over processed. As for the back camera, we think that it could have been better, and the images we got weren’t up to the mark we would have wanted them to be.

Camera Samples of the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Asus at the event had compared their new selfie centric smartphones to its other competitors like Oppo and Vivo. These companies have been doing well in India on the basis of their selfie centric smartphones, Asus wants to raise the bar here and get its users much better performance along with a good camera, however, with the Zenfone 4 Selfie series they might have missed the mark by a bit. However, we currently, can;t say much about these smartphones as we were only able to get little time with them, and will tell you more about them in our detailed review.

Image Gallery

Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera)

Zenfone 4 Selfie