Asus introduces price cut for Zenfone Max Pro M1, M2, Pro M2 and 5Z in India

Asus has introduced a price cut of up to Rs 5,000 for all of its latest smartphones currently available on Flipkart. These include the Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone 5Z. The company has stated that all these new prices will be effective starting tomorrow.

Advertising

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is available in three configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant, earlier priced at Rs 9,999, will now be available for Rs 8,499. The 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, which were earlier priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, will now be made available for Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively.

The Zenfone Max M2 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, which was earlier priced at Rs 9,999, will now be available at Rs 8,499. Whereas, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be available at Rs 10,499, down Rs 1,500 from its original price of Rs 10,499.

As for the Zenfone Max Pro M2, it has gotten a price cut of Rs 3,000. The device comes in three RAM/internal storage configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/64GB storage earlier priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant will be made available at Rs 9,999, 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be made available at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 13,999.

Lastly, the Asus Zenfone 5Z 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, which used to cost Rs 29,999, will be available at Rs 24,999. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be available at Rs 27,999, down from its original price of Rs 32,999. And the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, which originally cost Rs 36,999, will be available at Rs 31,999.

Advertising

“We deeply value your trust in ASUS to deliver the best technology at great value. To ensure we deliver the best value on ASUS ZenFones and enable our fans to enjoy the best smartphone experience at the given price points, we are making permanent price reductions to some of our best in class, most popular smartphones. Though these price reductions are significant, we have decided to absorb these price reductions to ensure we continue to be the best choice for our fans,” said Dinesh Sharma, Head – Mobile Business.