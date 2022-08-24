Asus announces six Creator series laptops: Check specs, price

Asus recently announced it will be expanding its notebook lineup with the launch of six new Creator series laptops for the Indian market. In case you are unaware, the Creator series is aimed at content creators and consumers who need top-of-the-line hardware.

The company said all laptops will be available on major e-commerce platforms and offline stores. Here’s a look at what these laptops have to offer.

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED

Powered by the 12th Generation Intel i9-12900 processor, the ProArt Studiobook Pro is backed by an Nvidia RTX A3000 GPU that features 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and is aimed at those into 3D product designing, complex CAD models and video editing. It is priced at Rs 3,29,990.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

Featuring a 16-inch 4K OLED display, the laptop comes in two variants, with the higher-end version powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900H with 32GB of RAM and the i7-12700H having 16GB of RAM. Both variants are backed by an Nvidia RTX 3060 that boasts 6GB of RAM.

Coming to internal storage, the laptop has 1TB of SSD and an updated ASUS Dial. Some connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port and SD Express 7.0 card reader. The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED starts from Rs 2,49,990.

ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED

Similar to the Zenbook Pro 16X, the ProArt Studiobook 16 comes in two variants, with the base version powered by the i7-12700H and the more powerful version featuring the i9-12900H.

While the base variant features an Nvidia RTX 3060 with 6GB of RAM, the more expensive version comes with Nvidia RTX 3070Ti with 8GB of RAM. Users also have the option to expand the RAM thanks to two empty slots that support up to 64GB of RAM. The Probook Studiobook 16 OLED starts from Rs 1,99,990.

Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

Featuring a 16-inch 4K OLED screen, the laptop packs a punch thanks to the 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor coupled with 32GB of RAM and the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. It also comes with 1TB of SSD with an additional M.2 slot. The Vivobook Pro 16X starts from Rs 1,59,990.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

The new Zenbook is available in multiple variants powered by Intel’s 12th Generation i9, i7, and i5 processors. Featuring Nvidia 3050Ti GPU with 4GB of RAM, the laptop supports up to 32GB of RAM. Asus said the laptop will be available with Intel XE graphics as well. The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo starts from Rs 1,44,990.

Vivobook Pro 15 OLED

The Vivobook Pro 15 is powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H and supports up to 16GB of RAM. It comes with Nvidia 3050Ti with 4GB of VRAM and 1TB of SSD. The base variant of the Vivobook Pro 15 starts from Rs 89,990.