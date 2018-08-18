Asian Games 2018 livestream: How to watch the opening ceremony live online on Sony Ten 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, Airtel TV

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming: These are the ways to watch the opening ceremony of Asian Games 2018 live online on Sony Ten 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, Airtel TV. Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming: These are the ways to watch the opening ceremony of Asian Games 2018 live online on Sony Ten 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, Airtel TV.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming: Asian Games 2018 kicks off Sunday (August 19, 2018). But before that, the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony will take place today at 05:30 PM IST at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) main stadium in Jakarta. The opening ceremony will take place in the presence of renowned Indonesian singers, Anggun, Raisa, Tulus, Edo Kondologit, Putri Ayu, Fatin, GAC, Kamasean and Via Vallen.

The livestream of the Asian Games 2018 will be available on apps like Sony LIV, Airtel TV and JioTV. In addition, the live stream of channels like Sony Ten 2 (English) will be accessible through JioTV and Airtel TV apps. Here, we demonstrate top live streaming options to consider for watching the Asian Games 2018.

Watch Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony live online on Sony LIV

Sony is the digital broadcasting partner of the Asian Games 2018. What’s more, Sony bagged the official digital streaming rights too. So courtesy of its Sony LIV app for Android and iOS users, Sony LIV premium subscribers can watch the opening ceremony live. Those who have not subscribed to Sony LIV have to bear with a five minutes delay.

Sony LIV subscription is priced at Rs 99 a month, Rs 149 a quarter and Rs 499 a year. In addition to sports, Sony LIV subscribers can access all Sony network content including TV series and movies. Sony also has a Super Sports pack to offer, which costs Rs 199 for six months. Super Sports pack is ideal for those interested in the sports coverage.

Watch Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony live online on Airtel TV

Livestream of Asian Games 2018 will be available on Airtel TV app for Android and iOS. Airtel TV subscribers get an option to watch live TV channels for free. Airtel TV also provides users with an option to watch post-event analysis and other programs around the Asian Games 2018 on the app. Airtel TV app is available to download for free on Google Play Store for Android and on App Store for iOS.

Watch Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony live online on JioTV

Just like Airtel TV app for Android and iOS, Jio provides users with an option to watch the Asian Games 2018 live online. As a result, interested Jio Prime users can download and fire the JioTV app to watch live TV channels for free. However, the livestream is accessible to Jio Prime subscribers only. Thus Jio Prime and Airtel subscribers don’t need to opt for Sony LIV subscription to watch this quadrennial event.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd