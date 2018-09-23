India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 Live Cricket score streaming: Watch Ind vs Pak Match Live Stream on Hotstar, JioTV and Airtel TV

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming: Thanks to the Asia Cup 2018, India is all set to face Pakistan today at 5 PM IST. India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming: Thanks to the Asia Cup 2018, India is all set to face Pakistan today at 5 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2018 Super 4: India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming: It’s time for round 2 between the two arch rivals. After a fairly one-sided victory over Pakistan in the first round of the Asia Cup, India will lock horns against their old foe for the second time in the Super 4 round of the tournament. The winner is more or less guaranteed a place in the Asia Cup 2018 final, so there’s a lot at stake in this contest. India is all set to face Pakistan today at 5 PM IST. This match is going to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. You surely don’t want to miss the action just because you aren’t in front of your TV screen at home.

India vs Pakistan match’s livestream will available on certain mobile apps such as Hotstar, Airtel TV and JioTV. Meaning, Cricket fans can open one of these apps to not just keep a tab on scorecard and commentary, but watch the action live too. Additionally, livestream of channels like Star Sports HD1 will be accessible on smartphones. Let’s take a look at the official live streaming options to choose from in order to watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 match live.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 Live Streaming on Airtel TV

The livestream of India vs Pakistan ODI will be available on Airtel TV app for Android and iOS. Hence, Airtel users can watch the Asia Cup 2018 live online using Airtel TV app on their smartphones. Airtel TV subscribers get an option to watch Star Sports HD1 live TV channel for free. It also provides users with an option to watch match previews and reviews. The app is available to download for free on Google Play Store for Android and on App Store for iOS. In addition to the Airtel TV app, users also need to have the Hotstar app installed on the same device to view the content. You don’t need a Hotstar subscription though.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 Live Streaming on JioTV

Similar to the Airtel TV app for Android and iOS, JioTV provides users with an option to watch India vs Pakistan ODI live online. As a result, interested Jio Prime users can tune into JioTV to watch live TV channels for free. However, do remember that Jio TV content is limited to Jio Prime subscribers only. Also, just like in case of Airtel, users need to have the Hotstar app installed to view the content. Jio subscribers don’t need to bother with a separate Hotstar subscription to view the match.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 Live Streaming on Hotstar

Speaking of subscription, Star has the official digital broadcasting rights of the Asia Cup 2018. Additionally, Star has official digital streaming rights via their Hotstar app, which is available on Google Play Store for Android or Apple App store for iOS. Hotstar subscribers can watch the match live.

Hotstar subscription costs Rs 199 a month and Rs 999 a year. If you subscribe to Hostar, you can access all their network content including TV series and movies along with sports. Hotstar also has the All Sports pack to offer, which is priced at Rs 299 for 360 days. Hotstar All Sports pack makes sense if you are only interested in the sports coverage.

Let the game begin.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd