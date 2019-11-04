Apple TV+ vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Hotstar: Which streaming service is better?

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are no longer the only streaming service available. With Apple entering a crowded video streaming business with its Apple TV+ service, the television landscape is set to look a lot different. For the consumer, growing video streaming platforms mean access to a strong lineup of original shows as well as favorite shows from the past including Friends.

With so many video streaming services, it can be a lot difficult to figure out what platforms are worth the monthly subscription fee. Here’s our guide to how the major subscription-based video streaming services stack up.

Apple TV+

What is Apple TV+

Apple’s much-awaited ad-free video streaming service went live last week in more than 100 countries, including India. The launch of Apple TV+ is critical for the Cupertino company as Apple wants to sell the service to more than a billion iPhone users. The tech major has reportedly poured billions on content for its service, including signing in top Hollywood talent like Jennifer Aniston and Steven Spielberg.

Top shows

Shows on the Apple TV+ include: “The Morning Show”, “See”, “For All Mankind”, “Dickinson”, “The Elephant Queen,” Helpsters”, “Ghost Writer”, and “Snoopy in Space”. More shows will be added later.

Price

The service will cost Rs 99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Apple TV+ will be free on the purchase of iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch or Apple TV streaming box. Keep in mind those devices have to be purchased after September 12, and if users cancel the subscription, they will lose access to the service, according to the terms and conditions.

Device compatibility

The streaming service can be accessed on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch or Apple TV streaming box. In addition, Apple has extended support on some smart TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. At the moment, you can’t watch Apple TV+ content on Windows or Android devices.

Apple TV+ supports HD and 4K, plus the content can be downloaded offline as well. The services can be used by six family members simultaneously.

Netflix

What is Netflix?

With 151 million subscribers, Netflix is perhaps the most popular video streaming service on the planet. The streaming giant is trying to appease a broader section of the audience and has the best selection of original content. The best part of Netflix is that it offers a wide range of original TV shows and movies keeping Indan viewers in mind. The list of Indian original shows and movies have gradually increased on Netflix.

Top shows

Shows on Netflix include: “Stranger Things”, “House of Cards”, “Black Mirror”, “The Crown”, “Delhi Crime”. The list of the best original Netflix original series keeps getting longer.

Price

Netflix offers multiple pricing tiers for its video streaming service. Here’s how they break down:

Netflix offers a mobile-only plan for Rs 199 per month, which allows streaming the content only on one smartphone or tablet in standard definition (SD).

Netflix’s basic plan is Rs 499 a month, while the premium one costs Rs 799 per month. The standard plan is priced at Rs 649 that allows streaming on two devices simultaneously and in high definition (HD).

Device compatibility

Netflix is available on every platform. The app is available on iOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows 10 laptops, macOS, Google Chromecast, Roku, and most modern smart TVs. The ad-free service can also be accessed via its website anywhere. Plus, Netflix does give you an option to view some of its content for offline viewing.

Amazon Prime Video

What is Prime Video?

If you are an Amazon Prime Member, then you automatically get a subscription to Prime Video. There are a number of quality shows ( a mix of International and regional content) on Amazon Prime Video, which should keep viewers hooked to the service.

Top shows

Shows on Prime Video include”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “The Boys”, “Bosh”, “Goliath”, “The Family Man”, “Good Omens.” Let’s not forget Amazon also offers a number of licensed content on its video streaming platform, just like Amazon.

Price

The best way to watch thousands of movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video is through an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a monthly or one-year Prime membership. Users need to shell out Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year for the Prime membership.

Device compatibility

The ad-free services can be accessed on a number of platforms, from smartphones, tablets, macOS to game consoles. The Prime Video app is available on iOS, Android, Windows 10 laptops, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Windows, Roku devices, Nvidia Shield, Blu-ray players, smart TVs, Fire tablets and Fire TV devices.

Hotstar

Hotstart, owned by Disney, is the most popular video streaming service in India. The service is best known for streaming cricket tournaments as well as the latest catalogs of Hindi movies. Most of its content can be watched for free, however, the premium membership (Rs 299 a month/Rs999 per year) Hotstar gives access to a number of International shows like Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. Hotstar recently added a new pricing tier in the form of Hotstart VIP, which is priced at Rs 365 per year. This service has ads – unlike Hotstar Premium and you won’t get access to top American sitcoms and celebrated shows.

Hotstar app is available on iOS, Android, Google Chromecast, Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV.