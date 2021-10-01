Apple to offer free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: Check details

Apple has announced that it will offer free AirPods if one purchases the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 mini. The company has revealed on Twitter that the offer will be available from October 7. Apple recently slashed the prices of the iPhone 12 series and it is now offering the standard version for Rs 65,900, down from Rs 79,900. The iPhone 12 mini is available for Rs 59,900.

The Cupertino giant says users can also trade in their old smartphones for additional savings. It is giving up to Rs 36,485 discount on the iPhone 11 series, up to Rs 22,020 on the iPhone X series, up to Rs 12,790 on iPhone 8 series, and up to Rs 12,155 on the 2nd generation iPhone SE, as per the official site.

Apple also announced that users can now engrave their iPad, AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or iPod touch with a unique mix of emojis, numbers, and text for free. One can choose any language, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, and English.

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini: Specifications, features

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini both run on iOS 14 and come with the A14 Bionic chipset, paired with a fourth-generation Neural Engine and a new four-core graphics architecture. Both iPhone models also come with a notch that houses the TrueDepth Camera system for Face ID support.

The iPhone 12 carries a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina display (1170×2532 pixels), while the iPhone 12 mini features a smaller, 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina display (1080×2340 pixels).

Both phones have a dual rear camera setup, including a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. The setup also supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). One will also be able to record 4K videos. On the front, there is a 12MP camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and has a Lightning port. They have an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip, and sensors like accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, and more.