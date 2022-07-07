Apple iPhone 11 to Poco X4 Pro: Best deals of Flipkart Electronics Sale

Flipkart is currently hosting its Electronics Sale from July 6 to July 10 this month and will be offering discounts and bank offers on a number of budget, midrange and flagship smartphones, along with some feature phones.

Here are the best deals on phones available during the sale on models from Apple, Poco, Asus ROG and more.

Apple iPhone series

During the sale, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 11 for Rs 47,999 along with a Rs 2,000 discount for users of Citi bank cards. Buyers can also get up to Rs 12,500 off on exchanging their old devices.

The iPhone 12 meanwhile, is available for Rs 54,999 during the sale. Buyers will get Rs 1000 (non-EMI) and Rs 1250 off (EMI) on using Citi bank cards. Further, users can also exchange their older phones for up to Rs 12,500 additional discount.

Poco phones

Flipkart has also brought down the prices of many Poco smartphones. These include the Poco X4 Pro 5G which is available starting at Rs 16,999. The Poco M4 5G and the Poco M4 Pro 4G variant are both available at Rs 11,999, while the 5G variant of the M4 Pro is now available at Rs 12,999.

The Poco F3 GT gaming phone, is priced at Rs 26,999 right now for both the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

Realme phones

The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at Rs 14,499 and the Realme 9 is priced at Rs 17,999, but neither device gets an additional discount on any card. Meanwhile, the brand’s entry level devices Realme C20 and Realme C25Y are available at Rs 7,499 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Xiaomi and Redmi phones

The Redmi Note 10T is available for Rs 13,999 during the sale, while the Redmi Note 10S is available for Rs 12,999. The XIaomi 11i Hypercharge is priced at Rs 26,999 and gets an extra Rs 2,000 off if you make the purchase with an ICICI bank card.

Other phones

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at Rs 32,999 and gets Rs 1000 off on Citi bank cards. Meanwhile the Motorola Edge 20 is priced at Rs 24,999 and also gets Rs 1000 off on Citi bank cards.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is available at Rs 49,999 and gets Rs 1000 off on Citi bank cards too. The Asus 8Z is priced at Rs 42,999 and gets Rs 1000 off on Citi bank cards.