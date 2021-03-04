Apple now lets you transfer iCloud images to Google Photos; Here’s how to do it

As of now, the new Apple to Google transfer tool is available only in select countries. (Image Source: File )

Apple has launched a new tool for iPhones that lets users transfer all their photos and videos from Apple’s own iCloud to Google Cloud. This tool is quite handy for people who will be moving from an Apple device to a new Android device, where they can now easily take all their pictures and videos with them without a complex transferring procedure.

The new feature, however, is not instantaneous. Apple has made it clear that the transfer of content could take between three to seven days to complete. “We use this time to verify that the request was made by you, and to make the transfer,” Apple said. The transfer also does not delete your iCloud data, but simply makes a copy on Google Photos.

Apple has also informed users that some of the data that they had stored in their iCloud accounts, including certain file formats may now be available after they transfer their media library to Google Photos. Apple has provided more details on the same on its website.

Users could face some small issues with the process, especially if they have very large albums. Apple iCloud supports large albums but Google Photos caps the limit per album at 20,000 pictures. Hence, if you have more than 20,000 pictures in a single album, the surplus pictures will still be transferred but will not be a part of that particular album.

As of now, the new Apple to Google transfer tool is available only in select countries. These include the U.S., Canada, the European Union, the U.K., Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Australia, and New Zealand.

How to transfer photos from iCloud to Google Photos

Step 1: Initiate a transfer request at privacy.apple.com

Before you can actually transfer your pictures, you will be required to go to privacy.apple.com and initiate a transfer request. This extra step is to make it hard for anyone that’s not you to get their hands on your photos.

Step 2: Transfer your photos

Select the “Transfer a copy of your data” option on the page and follow through with the subsequent prompts to complete your request. Once this is done, you will be required to sign in to your Google account.

Step 3: Wait for the transfer to finish

Once you have signed in to your Google account, you will receive an email regarding the transfer request. You must wait for a period of three to seven days post this. Once the transfer is completed, you will receive another email.