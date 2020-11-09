Apple November 10 event: How to watch the livestream, timings

Apple November 10 event: How to watch on Mac, iPhone, iPad and PC (Image source: Bloomberg)

Apple is gearing up to host its special event on November 10, which is tomorrow. This will be a pre-recorded video event as well as we have seen with the previous launches given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The November 10 event is expected to see announcement of new MacBooks powered by Apple’s ARM-based “Apple Silicon,” as the company switches over from Intel’s processors. Apple is also expected to confirm a release date for the MacOS Big Sur, which is the next version of the operating system that powers its MacBooks.

What time is the Apple November 10 event?

The event will start at 10.00 am PST, which is 11.30 pm for India.

How to watch Apple November 10 event livestream?

The special Apple event will be a pre-recorded video from Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s Apple Park headquarters. Apple will stream the event on its official website, its YouTube channel and through the Apple TV app as well.

Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook users can stream the event on the Apple TV app itself or on the Apple website on Safari. Apple TV users can also stream the event on their devices. For those who don’t have an Apple device, the YouTube livestream is the best option given it will work irrespective of device. A recap of the event will also be available on the Apple TV app for later and on YouTube as well.

What to expect from Apple event?

The focus of the event will be on the new MacBooks. The new MacBooks will be powered by Apple’s own A-series ARM-based processors, just how the iPhones and iPads are at the moment. The goal is to bring Macs to the highest level of performance with the best power consumption, according to Apple.

The entire Mac lineup will transition to Apple Silicon chips over the next two years. The company has been shipping early ARM-based Mac units to developers since the summer, according to reports.

The expectation is that a 13-inch MacBook Air and a 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by the A series processor will make an appearance at tomorrow’s event. The bigger 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon will come later. Apple will also announce the final release date for macOS Big Sur, which is currently in public beta.

There’s also talk about Apple introducing new Apple Studio over-ear headphones and AirTags, though we will have to wait and watch if these end up making an appearance after all.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd