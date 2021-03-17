Apple MacBook Pro with Intel i5 processor available at its lowest price on Amazon

Apple’s new MacBook Pro is currently available at its lowest price on Amazon. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel i5 processor is selling for Rs 99,990. It was originally launched in India for Rs 1,22,990, which means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 23,000 on Amazon. The e-commerce giant is also giving a flat discount of Rs 7,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI and Debit EMI transactions.

So, if you have an HDFC bank card, then you can get this Apple MacBook Pro for less than Rs 93,000. If you don’t have an HDFC bank card, then you can get a 10 percent (Rs 1,500) on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions and Rs 1,250 off on ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI transactions.

There is also up to Rs 16,550 discount on the exchange of your old device. The mentioned price is for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage variant of the same device hasn’t received a big discount and is available for Rs 1,41,719, down from Rs 1,42,990. This further means that you are getting a Rs 1,271 discount on this model.

If you apply both HDFC and exchange offer, then the deal is much sweeter. However, you will get better performance with the M1-powered MacBook laptops. If you can spend more than 1 lakh, then you can go for the M1-powered Macbook Pro device, which is priced at Rs 1,22,900. There is also the M1-powered MacBook Air, which will cost you Rs 92,900 in India.

As for the specifications of the MacBook Pro 13, you get a 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display, which offers support for a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, 227ppi pixel density and 500nits of brightness. It is powered by Apple’s older 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with a base clock speed of 1.4GHz and boost speed of 3.9GHz. It is backed by 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and a 256GB SSD. The base model ships with two Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as Apple’s Touch Bar.