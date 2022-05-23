Don’t feel stuck, instead apply these tips to fix common Mac problems

While I was waiting for the interview to start, I saw a lady struggling with a MacBook in a cafe. I asked her if I could help and she politely told me if there was a way to fix the drag & drop feature on a Mac. Within seconds, I fixed the problem and she then thanked me for rescuing her before an important Teams meeting. Mac is a fantastic computer, there are a few things you should know about in order to get the absolute most out of your system. I have put together a few simple tips and tricks that can fix common Mac problems.

Use two fingers on a Mac trackpad

I often get requests from my readers who always ask me how do you right-click on a Mac. In fact, I get this query twice or sometimes thrice a month. A lot of people aren’t sure how to right-click on a Mac but don’t worry. There are multiple ways to right-click on a Mac. The simplest way is to use two fingers on a Mac trackpad. If you own a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, you can use two fingers to right-click on a trackpad. Alternatively, you can choose to click on the corner of your trackpad when you want to right-click. Use this option if the two-finger right-click methods feel a bit awkward to you. Launch System Preferences from the Apple menu and choose Trackpad. Next, click the Point & Click menu item at the top and you’ll notice a Secondary click item. By default, it’s set up to click with two fingers, but you can set it to click in the bottom-right corner or click in the bottom-left corner.

Use Force Quit to close apps.

Force quit unresponsive apps

Have you ever experienced a situation when an app suddenly stopped working while you were working on a Mac? It’s a common problem. Applications may freeze or crash due to a variety of reasons- including too many apps running at the same time, not enough storage space, or the app being corrupt. Most of the time, quitting the app normally does the trick. If that doesn’t work, force quitting often solves the problem. Just click on the Apple icon in the top left corner. Now, select Force Quit. Select the frozen app in the Force Quit Applications menu, click Force Quit, then click Force Quit again in the pop-up dialog box.

My Wi-Fi is not working

It can be really frustrating when you are unable to connect your MacBook to a stable Wi-Fi connection but the other people in a Cafe are using it just fine. There can be a lot of reasons for it. Maybe there is some issue in your Mac or maybe your MacBook or iMac cannot connect to a particular router? Try disconnecting Wi-Fi and connecting it again. Or else restart your Mac and see if this helps or not. If both options don’t work, forget Wi-Fi and reconnect. All you need to do is Open System Preferences > Network. Select Wi-Fi from the left sidebar and click Advance. From the Wi-Fi tab, select the network. Now, click the minus icon > Remove > Ok > Apply. Restart your Mac. Click the Wi-Fi icon in the top menu bar, choose the Wi-Fi network and enter its password to reconnect. I hope everything should work correctly now.

The System Management Controller (SMC) on a Mac takes care of managing various hardware components of the computer.

Mac won’t turn on

It can happen anytime. You are sitting in a hotel’s business lounge waiting for your client and then you decide to open a MacBook, only to discover that it doesn’t respond to anything you do. Here’s what to do if your Mac won’t turn on:

Check the power: The first thing to do if your Mac won’t turn on is to ensure it has power. Plug it into its charger, make sure it is plugged in at the socket and the plus is secure. If your Mac’s battery is dead, it may need to remain plugged in for a few minutes before it will power on.

Check the cable into your Mac. Make sure the other end of the cable is securely connected to your Mac.

Do a power cycle: It’s possible that your Mac could have plenty of battery life left and the device still doesn’t turn on, which is why the next solution is to do a power cycle. If you have a M1 Mac or a MacBook, the power button must be held down for 10 seconds.

Boot in safe mode: Booting in safe mode solves Mac startup issues. On a M1 Mac, Safe Mode is accessed by pressing and holding the power button until the startup options window appears. Once that happens, select a startup disk and then press and hold the Shift key, click Continue in Safe Mode, and then release the Shift key. On an Intel-based Mac, this is done by powering on your Mac and then immediately pressing and holding the Shift key; once the login screen has appeared, you may release the Shift key.

Reset SMC: Resetting the SMC – System Management Controller – is another option to get your Mac working again.

On a MacBook with a T2 Security chip

#Shutdown your Macbook

#Unplug and reconnect it from power.

#Press Shift + Control + Option for seven seconds, then also press down the power button as well.

#Hold all four keys for seven additional seconds and then release them.

#Wait an additional few seconds and then restart your MacBook

On a Mac desktop with a T2 Security chip

#Shut down your Mac and unplug its power cord.

#Wait 15 seconds before plugging the power cord back into your Mac.

# Wait 5 seconds, then turn your Mac back on by pressing the power button.

Hot tip: To check if your Mac comes with a T2 security chip, simply visit the Apple website and see if your Mac computer is listed

On a MacBook with a non-removable battery and without a T2 Security chip

#Power off your MacBook.

#Press and hold Shift + Control + Option and the power button for 10 seconds.

#Release all keys and power on your MacBook using the power button.

On a Mac desktop without a T2 Security chip

# Power off the system.

#Unplug your Mac’s power cord.

#Wait 15 seconds before plugging the power cord back in.

#Wait for five seconds and then press the power button to power on your Mac.