Apple ‘Back to School’ offer: Users get free AirPods on buying MacBook or iPad

Apple has launched its Back to School discount programme in India. This is an annual education offer, which is already live on Apple Store. The company is offering freebies if you buy eligible Apple products from the Apple Store.

Customers can basically buy an eligible Mac or iPad for college or university and get AirPods for free. If you want to upgrade to AirPods wireless charging, then you will have to pay Rs 4,000. Those who are interested in AirPods Pro will be required to spend Rs 10,000.

The AirPods, AirPods Wireless Charging, and AirPods Pro are originally selling for Rs 14,900, Rs 18,900, and Rs 24,900, respectively. So, if you have any plans of purchasing an iPad or Mac, now is the good time to buy as you will be getting a pair of Airpods for free.

The free AirPods offer is eligible products like MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iPad Pro and iPad Air. Apart from free AirPods, one will also get 20 percent off on AppleCare, and an education discount on Apple Pencil and Keyboard. One can also subscribe to Apple Music at Rs 49 per month along with a free Apple TV+ subscription, and get Apple Arcade free for three months.

“These are all evergreen education offers available all year round, that customers can now add to the Higher Education offer,” Apple said. Do note that the new Back to School discount programme is only available for current and newly accepted college/university students, parents buying for them, and teachers and staff at all levels.

One will find the offer on the special education section of Apple Store Online. The company’s official website says that an Apple specialist will verify your eligibility using your university ID or acceptance offer. The Back to School offer will be live all year, so you have a lot of time.