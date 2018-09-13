Apple iPhone XS Max vs iPhone X: Here’s what has changed, price, specifications

In terms of the design, the new iPhone XS Max bears a striking resemblance to last year’s iPhone X, especially on the front. In terms of the design, the new iPhone XS Max bears a striking resemblance to last year’s iPhone X, especially on the front.

Apple iPhone XS Max is the company’s latest flagship device was unveiled in California, San Jose along with iPhone XS and iPhone XR. Successor to last year’s iPhone X, which was the standout device in the 2017 lineup, iPhone XS Max brings quite a lot to the table such as improved processing hardware, bigger display and more.

And just like the original iPhone X, which was the most expensive iPhone ever when it launched at $999, iPhone XS Max now takes on the title. Apple’s iPhone XS Max starts at $1099 (in India this will be Rs 1,09,000 on launch). We decided to compare iPhone XS Max and iPhone X (2017) on the basis of price, specifications and features.

Apple iPhone XS Max vs iPhone X: Display and design

The iPhone XS Max measures 7.7 mm in thickness, which is similar to iPhone X. But it's heavier at 208 g this time around as opposed to 174 g on the iPhone X. Both the iPhones feature an all-glass unibody with stainless steel frame going all through the middle. However, screen has gotten much bigger this time around on iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone XS Max measures 7.7 mm in thickness, which is similar to iPhone X. But it’s heavier at 208 g this time around as opposed to 174 g on the iPhone X. Both the iPhones feature an all-glass unibody with stainless steel frame going all through the middle. However, screen has gotten much bigger this time around on iPhone XS Max.

Apple iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a notch design. However, the iPhone X is comparatively smaller in terms of form factor, courtesy of a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen. Both the phones offer a pixel density of 458 ppi.

While the iPhone X is IP67-rated dust and water resistant (up to 1 metre for 30 minutes), the latest iPhone XS Max has IP68 certification for dust and water resistance up to 2 metres for 30 minutes which is better.

Apple iPhone XS Max vs iPhone X: Hardware

Following in the footsteps of Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Apple has bumped up its internal storage for the first time to a whopping 512GB with the iPhone XS Max. This is a significant upgrade over the last year’s iPhone X. So all in all, the iPhone XS Max come in multiple storage options: 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Contrary to that, the iPhone X has only 64GB and 256GB internal storage options to offer.

While Apple iPhone X packs 3GB RAM, the iPhone XS Max houses 4GB of RAM under the hood. As far as processing is concerned, the iPhone XS Max gets its grunts from Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which is an upgrade over last year’s A11 Bionic powering the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone XS Max vs iPhone X: Camera

Both the iPhone XS Max and iPhone X feature a 12MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/2.4) dual rear sensors. They can shoot up to 4K videos. On the front, they both house 7MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter for selfies and can record 1080p Full HD videos. Both the devices come with optical image stabilization (OIS) on both sensors.

Apple iPhone XS Max users can also tweak the ‘Bokeh’ effect or background blur after taking a picture. The iPhone XS Max also supports also support stereo sound recording while recording video. The iPhone XS Max has a new Smart HDR mode for more accurate colour reproduction during low light photography.

Apple iPhone XS Max vs iPhone X: Battery

Apple has not confirmed the battery size. But it’s claimed to last up to 30 minutes more than the iPhone X, which packs a 2,716mAh battery under the hood.

