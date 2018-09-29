Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: Exchange offers, deals on Flipkart, Paytm Mall and others

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are officially on sale: A look at offers on Flipkart, Paytm Mall.

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max are now available in India with a starting price of Rs 99,900 for the base 64GB variant of the smaller 5.8-inches. Apple’s latest iPhone XS series comes in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants. The devices are being sold online and offline in India with players like Flipkart, Paytm Mall. Telecom operators like Airtel and Reliance Jio are also offering Apple iPhone XS on their online stores. Let us take a look at all the offers and deals on the iPhone XS series.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max on Flipkart: Offers

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are available on Flipkart, which is the authorised online reseller. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 13,500 off on exchange for an older device. An Apple iPhone 6s will fetch around Rs 5300 on the e-commerce platform. Other offers include 10 per cent instant discount on Mastercard for First Online Payment. There’s also 5 per cent off on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank Credit Cards Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users will also get extra 5 per cent off.

Flipkart is also offering Buyback Guarantee at Rs 199 extra and users will get up to Rs 51,700 buyback value as well. However, this value is only if a user exchanges their phone within 6 to 8 months. For those who exchange their iPhone in the 9 to 12 months period, they will get Rs 46,000 as the value. This is for the 5.8-inch iPhone XS.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max on Paytm Mall: Offers

Paytm Mall is offering ‘Exchange Bonus’ of Rs 7,000 in addition to the exchange value of their old phone to the customers purchasing the latest iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Keep in mind that Paytm is offering the exchange cost as cashback, which will have to be used on the platform.

On the platform, an old iPhone 6s will fetch around Rs 13,500, which is a higher value than what Flipkart is offering. Keep in mind that this Rs 13,500 includes the extra Rs 7,000 being promised by Paytm Mall. The e-commerce platform also say the exchange cashback will be added to a user’s Paytm Wallet within 48 hours after successful pickup of the old device, which needs to be in a working condition.

Read more: Apple iPhone XS Max review: Comes at a price, but you won’t regret it

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max on Airtel: Offers

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are also available on Airtel’s online store. The company is offering a 5 per cent cashback benefit on EMI transactions for 12 and 24 months tenure and 5X reward points on non-EMI transactions made via Citibank and Axis Bank credit cards.

Those interested can also purchase the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max on Reliance Jio’s online store, which does not appear to have any discount or cashback offer listed as such. Keep in mind that Jio is offering the eSIM option to prepaid and postpaid users on its network, though this feature will be enabled by Apple later. Airtel is offering eSIM only to postpaid users.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd