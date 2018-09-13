Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max: Price in India, features and specifications compared

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max: Here’s how Apple’s 2018 line-up of new iPhones compare in terms of price, features and specifications Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max: Here’s how Apple’s 2018 line-up of new iPhones compare in terms of price, features and specifications

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max Price in India, Features, Specifications: Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup was finally unveiled in California, San Jose. The line-up comprises of three new models this year: the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. And yes, they will all be running iOS 12 operating system, which was announced at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2018 a few months ago.

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: Price in India, sale

The Apple iPhone XR will be available in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED. It is also the most ‘affordable’ iPhone this year, starting at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB variant. It will be up for pre-orders from October 19, and sale is expected to start October 26. Apple iPhone XR comes in three variants: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Coming to the 128GB variant, it will cost 81,900, while the 256GB version will cost Rs 91,900, according to Apple India website.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be in space grey, silver in addition to a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively. Apple iPhone XS in 256GB is Rs 1,14,900, while the 512GB costs Rs 1,34,900. With iPhone XS Max, the 256GB option will cost Rs 1,24,900 and the iPhone XS Max in 512GB storage costs Rs 1,44,900.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS will be up for grabs in India starting September 28.

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: Display and design

Apple iPhone XR, which happens to be the least expensive model this year, features a glass at both front and rear along with the aluminum frame. It is also comparatively thicker than iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at 8.3mm. Both the iPhone XS and XS measure 7.7mm in thickness.

There’s a difference in terms of weight as well. While the iPhone XR weighs 194 g, Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max weigh 177 g and 208 g respectively.

All three models retain Apple’s notch design this time around. As a result, all of them end up offering extremely narrow bezels and more real estate that’s great for content consumption. What’s more, the iPhone XR is IP67-rated dust and water resistant, and it can submerge up to 1 metre into the water for 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max, on the other hand, have upgraded to IP68 certification over last year’s models, and they should stay put 2 metres into the water for 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone XR sports 1,792 x 828 pixels resolution stretched across a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen, resulting in 326 ppi pixel density. Similarly, the iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen featuring 2,436 x 1,125 pixels resolution. Apple iPhone XS Max, just like the iPhone XS, offers a 6.3-inch screen with 2,688 x 1,242, making up for a higher pixel density of 458 ppi. All three models feature a scratch-resistant glass and an oleophobic coating on the front to keep the fingerprint smudges at bay.

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: Hardware

As far as the processing hardware is concerned, all three models are powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which is an upgrade over last year’s A11 Bionic. As always, they’ll be available in multiple storage configurations. Starting with the iPhone XR, it’ll go on sale in multiple storage options: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

As for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, Apple has bumped up its storage to 512GB, similar to Samsung Galaxy Note 9. So these two models have 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage to offer. Just to mention, Apple iPhone XR packs 3GB RAM under the hood. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, on the other hand, make room for 4GB of RAM.

Camera

As for optics, Apple iPhone XR houses a single 12MP main camera with a f/1.8 aperture on the rear accompanied by a quad-LED dual-tone flash. It also comes with OIS. Apple has also introduced Portrait mode on the iPhone XR, despite its single sensor.

For the rest of the models like iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, they house 12MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/2.4) dual rear sensors. They can shoot up to 4K videos. Up front though, there’s a 7MP front-facing shooter with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls that can also record 1080p Full HD videos. Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max both come with OIS or optical image stabilization on both sensors.

Apple will also let users tweak the ‘Bokeh’ effect or background blur after they have taken a picture. Again Apple is relying on what it calls ‘computational photography’ to achieve this sort of effect. On the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, the rear camera will also support stereo sound recording when a user is shooting video. The camera also comes with a new Smart HDR mode for more accurate photos, colour representation.

Given that Face ID is now part of all three iPhones, they also support Animoji and Memoji feature as well.

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: Battery

Once again Apple has not confirmed the battery size. However, the company claims the Apple iPhone XS will last up to 30 minutes longer than iPhone X, while the iPhone XS Max will last up to 1.5 hours longer than iPhone X. The iPhone XR will last up to 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 8 Plus. The actual battery size will only be revealed when the products are launched and the teardowns begin.

