Apple iPhone X to iPhone 6s: Buyback, exchange and cashback offers on older iPhones

Apple has unveiled new three iPhones in San Jose, California. Apple’s 2018 line-up comprises of iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. But the price of the new iPhone XS series (Rs 99,900 for the base variant) and even the iPhone XR, which will start at Rs 76,900 in India, means that not everyone can afford to upgrade to the newer variants.

However, the older iPhones have seen a price-cut in India and there are several cashback and exchange offers going on as well. Keep in mind that Apple has officially reduced prices of all older iPhone models in India, and on many of the e-commerce sites the newer MRP might not be reflected.

Still if you are in a hurry to buy an iPhone, here is a look at the deals and offers available right now on all the existing iPhone models retailing in the Indian market.

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X 64GB Silver model is currently up for grabs on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 91,999, as opposed to an an original market price of Rs 95,390. Across the leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm, this happens to be the best price you can get the iPhone X for right now. So if you are interested in buying the iPhone X for less, go to Amazon app or website and finalise your purchase.

Keep in mind that the original iPhone X, which was the tenth anniversary special edition, has been discontinued by Apple. You might find some stocks offline and on Flipkart, but don’t be surprised if the older variant is soon out-of-stock in India.

Apple iPhone 8 series

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Gold variant is available to purchase on Paytm at a discounted price of Rs 71,999. The iPhone 8 Plus originally costs Rs 77,560 for 64GB Gold variant, though after iPhone XS launch, Apple’s India website reflects the new price as Rs 69,900.

However, those who purchase it on Paytm can get cashback points worth Rs 6,000, which effectively brings the cost down to Rs 65,999 and that’s still lower than the new MRP.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Gold variant is available to purchase on Paytm at a discounted price of Rs 71,999.

Similarly, customers interested in iPhone 8 with 64GB storage and gold colour option can purchase the device at a discounted price of Rs 59,990 on Amazon. This is the new discounted price of the iPhone 8, which is also reflected on Apple’s website. However, Amazon is offering up to Rs 7,600 off on exchange as well, which means you can get some further discount if you hand over an older smartphone.

Apple iPhone 7 series

Apple iPhone 8 series is out of your budget, you can consider deals on the iPhone 7 series, which flaunts a refined design and a reliable camera. The iPhone 7 128GB Black variant is available for purchase on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 51,949. However, Apple’s India website is now showing the price as Rs 49,900, so what you are paying is actually a little more than the new, revamped pricing.

But Amazon is offering 5 per cent instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions as well. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 7,600 off on exchange for the phone as well.

The iPhone 7 128GB Black variant is available to purchase on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 51,949.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus is available at a rate of Rs 60,999 on Paytm, as opposed the MRP of Rs 72,060. However, this discount is limited to Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Gold colour variant.

Paytm is offering an additional cashback worth Rs 5,000. As a result, the cost further comes down effectively to Rs 55,999. The new price according to Apple’s website is Rs 59,900, so with the cashback you are still getting some discount on the prices.

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone 6S with 32GB storage and in Space Grey colour is available at a discount price of Rs 32,399 on Paytm. Those who are interested can further avail a flat Rs 2,500 discount in the form of Paytm cashback offer. So the device is effectively priced at Rs 29,899.

Meanwhile, the same model is retailing on Flipkart for Rs 38,999. However, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 15,000 off with the exchange. According to Apple’s website, the price of the iPhone 6S is now Rs 29,900 in India.

Apple iPhone SE

Those who are still interested in the most affordable iPhone right now, can still get their hands on iPhone SE. The iPhone SE is better known for its compact form factor, smaller display, decent battery backup and a capable camera for a mid-range price. The device is up for grabs on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. Interested buyers can further grab an exchange offer discount of up to Rs 15,000. The phone has officially been discontinued.

