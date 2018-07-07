Best smartphones above Rs 40,000: From Apple iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro to OnePlus 6

Huawei P20 Pro, Apple iPhone X to OnePlus 6, and more, here are the top smartphone options above Rs 40,000 in India Huawei P20 Pro, Apple iPhone X to OnePlus 6, and more, here are the top smartphone options above Rs 40,000 in India

The competition is tough when it comes to premium smartphone segment in India. Most phones these days ship with features such as the latest processor, edge-to-edge display, and very good cameras, which makes it difficult to choose the right high-end device. We have compiled for you a list of top smartphones that you can consider spending more than Rs 40,000 on. Each phone has something unique to offer. For instance, Huawei P20 Pro ships with triple rear cameras, while Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers variable aperture. The Face ID feature on Apple iPhone X stands out. So lets take a look at who made it to the list of smartphones above Rs 40,000.

Huawei P20 Pro

The cameras on Huawei P20 Pro can easily beat an entry-level DSLR camera The cameras on Huawei P20 Pro can easily beat an entry-level DSLR camera

Huawei P20 Pro is the world’s first phone to come with a triple lens camera system, which is also the highlight of the device. The premium smartphone ships with high-end specifications such as a 24MP front shooter, OLED display, Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor, and more. Priced at Rs 64,999 in India, the P20 Pro gives a tough competition to Apple iPhone X. And yes, the phone has a notch on top of the 6.1-inch screen screen as well, a feature first seen on rival iPhone X.

The triple rear camera system includes 40MP RGB camera, 20MP monochrome lens and an 8MP telephoto camera. In our review, we said the cameras on P20 Pro can easily beat an entry-level DSLR camera. The performance is top-notch and we also liked that it has a 4,000mAh battery, which is a huge plus. Read our review of Huawei P20 Pro here.

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X features two 12 MP sensors, comprising of f/1.8 aperture wide-angle and f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens Apple iPhone X features two 12 MP sensors, comprising of f/1.8 aperture wide-angle and f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens

Apple iPhone X has an all-glass design, dual rear cameras and a notch on top of screen. One of the premium-most smartphones in the market, it comes with top-of-the-line specifications, including Apple’s A11 Bionic chip with a new Neural Engine designed to carry out more heavy duty AI, machine learning stuff. Then there is Face ID, which recognises the user’s face to unlock the phone.

Apple iPhone X is the best iPhone available in the market, as we observed in our review. However, users will need to be careful thanks to an all-glass design. The phone gets 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. It does not have a home button like other Apple phones. The battery on iPhone X is said to last 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7 and it also supports Qi wireless charging.

Apple iPhone X features two 12 MP image sensors, comprising a f/1.8 aperture wide-angle lens and a f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens. Both the cameras have optical image stabilization along with a Quad-LED True Tone flash. At the front is a 7MP TrueDepth camera with support for Apple’s Portrait mode for selfies. Apple iPhone X price in India is Rs 95,390 for 64GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage model is available at Rs 1,08,930. Read our review of iPhone X here.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a notch on top, which can also be disabled OnePlus 6 has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a notch on top, which can also be disabled

OnePlus 6 is the newest phone from the company and one of the best mid-segment flagship Android options. OnePlus 6 sports a glass unibody design and it can be bought in four colour options – Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White and Red. The phone is priced starting at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be bought at Rs 39,999. OnePlus 6 Midnight Black edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 43,999. The Red edition of OnePlus 6 is available at Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 6 has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a notch on top, which can also be disabled. The phone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and performance is not an issue on this device. OnePlus 6 sports dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP IMX 376K secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. It also has dual LED flash. The front shooter has a 16MP Sony IMX 371 sensor with EIS and f/2.0 aperture. Read our review of OnePlus 6 here.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets dual 12MP rear cameras with dual OIS and variable aperture for better low-light performance Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets dual 12MP rear cameras with dual OIS and variable aperture for better low-light performance

Samsung Galaxy S9+ is among the best Android flagships and has one of the best cameras too. The phone has an Infinity display and unlike most smartphone these days, this one does not have a notch on top of screen. Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets dual 12MP rear cameras with dual OIS and variable aperture for better low-light performance. It supports super slow-motion videos as well. The AR Emoji feature is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Animoji fetaure.

In India, the Galaxy S9+ is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor. The phone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and an iris scan feature is also present. The battery on Galaxy S9+ is rated at 3,500 mAh. It is powered by Android 8.0 Oreo with TouchWiz UI on top.

The colour variants for the Galaxy S9+ are Black, Blue, Titanium Gray and new Lilac Purple version. Samsung Galaxy S9+ starts at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB variant, whereas the 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 72,900. Read our review of Samsung Galaxy S9+ here.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 sports two-tone pairing of glass and aluminum that we saw on the original Pixel series. Google Pixel 2 sports two-tone pairing of glass and aluminum that we saw on the original Pixel series.

Google Pixel 2 XL along with Pixel 2 were launched in October 2017. The smartphones stand out for their cameras. Pixel 2 XL comes with a 6-inch P-OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. Google Pixel 2 XL features a 12MP single camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The phone takes advantage of software prowess to capture ‘Portrait mode’ photos. The front camera is 8MP.

Google Pixel 2 sports two-tone pairing of glass and aluminum that we saw on the original Pixel series. The overall performance did not give us reasons to complain, though there are some hardware issues. Google Pixel 2 XL was launched at a starting price of Rs 73,000 for 64GB storage model, though it can currently be bought at a much lower price under Rs 60,000. Read our review of Google Pixel 2 XL here.

LG V30+

LG V30+ also comes with Face Recognition to unlock the phone, and is rated IP68 water and dust resistant. LG V30+ also comes with Face Recognition to unlock the phone, and is rated IP68 water and dust resistant.

LG V30+ gets a 6-inch 18:9 ratio OLED Always-on QHD+ display (2880×1440 pixels). Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It supports a microSD card slot for expandable storage. LG V30+ comes with a 16MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.6. The main camera is a wide-angle one, and the 13MP secondary camera sports a super-wide lens. The front camera is a 5MP one. LG V30+ also comes with Face Recognition to unlock the phone, and is rated IP68 water and dust resistant. Backed by a 3,300mAh battery, the phone supports wireless charging. LG V30+ sells for Rs 44,990 in India. Read our review of LG V30+ here.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd