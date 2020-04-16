Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs the iPhone 11: Which is the better pick?

Apple iPhone SE 2020 (R) with the single camera is now official. How does it compare against the iPhone 11? We take a look. (Image courtesy: Apple) Apple iPhone SE 2020 (R) with the single camera is now official. How does it compare against the iPhone 11? We take a look. (Image courtesy: Apple)

After months of speculation, leaks and expected launch dates, the iPhone SE 2020 is official. Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 packs the body of an iPhone 8, but one that gets a lot of upgrades. Most importantly it runs the A13 Bionic chipset, which is the latest one from Apple, and the one powering the iPhone 11 series. It also brings back Touch ID, which was last seen on the iPhone 8 series, before being replaced by the Face ID.

The India price of the iPhone SE 2020 starts at Rs 42,500, which makes it the most ‘affordable’ among the new iPhones. But then there’s also the iPhone 11, which is priced considerably lower than the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, and which has proved to be a reliable choice for many users who wanted to upgrade. So which iPhone is the better pick in 2020? We take a look.

Wondering how the iPhone SE 2020 compares to the iPhone XR? Read more on that here

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 11: The price perspective

For users in India, this is the most important perspective. The iPhone SE 2020 is no doubt cheaper starting at Rs 42,500 for the base 64GB variant. The 128GB version will cost Rs 47,800 and the 256GB version costs Rs 58,300. In my view, the 128GB version sounds the most value for money considering it is offering extra storage and does not cross the price tag of Rs 50,000.

In comparison, the iPhone 11 starts at Rs 68,300 for 64GB, Rs 73,600 for the 128GB and Rs 84,100 for the 256GB version. Yes, the iPhone 11 is more expensive, but we have seen Apple offer plenty of discounts and cashback schemes throughout the year, where it was possible to purchase the device for less than Rs 60,000 also.

Opinion: Why the iPhone SE 2020 will replace the iPhone XR

From a budget perspective, the iPhone SE 2020 will make more sense, given Apple will also offer cashback schemes on this device. If your budget is restricted, the iPhone SE 2020 should be your pick, but if you can be flexible, the iPhone 11 of course has a lot more to offer.

Apple iPhone 11 offers dual cameras, which is not present on the new iPhone SE 2020. (Image source: Apple) Apple iPhone 11 offers dual cameras, which is not present on the new iPhone SE 2020. (Image source: Apple)

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 11: Key differences

The iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11 have the obvious design differences. The former looks like the iPhone 8, and yes there are bezels on the screen. It also brings back Touch ID, which is the fingerprint-based scanner, instead of the Face ID feature seen on the iPhone 11 series.

The iPhone 11 has a bigger 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with 1792×828-pixel resolution at 326 ppi. In comparison, the iPhone SE 2020 has a smaller 4.7-inch display with 1334×750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi. If you’ve wanted a phone with a smaller screen, the iPhone SE 2020 will naturally end up being your pick.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

The other major difference is on the camera. The iPhone 11 gets dual cameras at the back, which has 12MP+12MP with the second one being an ultra-wide camera. The smartphone has dual optical image stabilization (OIS) and Night mode as well, along with 4K video recording support.

The iPhone SE 2020 comes only with a single rear camera, which is 12MP and there is no support for Night Mode. The iPhone SE 2020 does have OIS, and support for Portrait mode, along with Studio lighting for Portrait mode like on the iPhone 11, but if you want more on the camera front, the iPhone SE 2020 will leave you wanting.

The iPhone SE 2020 has a smaller 4.7-inch screen and brings back the Touch ID feature. (Image source: Apple) The iPhone SE 2020 has a smaller 4.7-inch screen and brings back the Touch ID feature. (Image source: Apple)

There’s also a difference on the front camera. The iPhone 11 has the TrueDepth 12MP camera on the front, which supports Face ID and Animoji, Memoji features from Apple. The iPhone SE 2020 gets a 7MP front camera and does not come with Face ID, Animoji or Memoji. So that’s another new feature that you won’t get on the new iPhone. Also the front camera on the iPhone 11 has features like Slow-motion, 4K video recording, which the iPhone SE 2020 does not. It supports 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Regarding water and dust resistance, the iPhone SE 2020 is IP67 rated, while the iPhone 11 has a higher IP68 rating. The latter is water resistant to a depth of 2 metres for up to 30 minutes, while the former is water resistant up to 1 metres for 30 minutes. Still both have some level of water resistance and that is good to see.

The iPhone SE 2020 does not undercut on performance given it runs the same processor powering the iPhone 11 series. (Image source: Apple) The iPhone SE 2020 does not undercut on performance given it runs the same processor powering the iPhone 11 series. (Image source: Apple)

The other advantage with the iPhone 11 is the battery life, which Apple says is capable of video playback of up to 17 hours. The iPhone SE 2020’s battery is closer to the iPhone 8, and Apple is promising video playback of up to 13 hours. Both phones are capable of fast-charging with up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes with the 18W adapter, though that has to be purchased separately.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 11: The big similarity

While the iPhone 11 has more to offer on camera, screen size, compared to the iPhone SE 2020, keep in mind that both phones are powered by the same chipset. Apple’s A13 Bionic processor with the third-generation Neural engine. This is important because it means that the iPhone SE 2020 will be capable of running all those AR games, apps, like the iPhone 11 series. Even if you don’t get the dual-camera, the device does not compromise on performance. For someone who is still holding onto their original iPhone SE or the older iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 or even iPhone 6, the iPhone SE 2020 is an excellent upgrade to consider. You get the power of the latest iPhone 11 series, without paying a very high price.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd