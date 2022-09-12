Apple iPhone 14 series: Top deals, cashback and other offers while pre-booking in India

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 14 series during its “Far Out” event last week. The iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900. While these are the official prices for the latest iPhone series in India, there are some cashback and other offers you can avail of when you pre-book the phone from different retailers. Here are some of them.

Redington

All iPhone 14 models are available for pre-order now from Redington’s indiaistore.com. The company has partnered with HDFC bank to provide cashback offers to customers who use credit or debit cards from the bank. On purchasing the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus, customers can avail of a Rs 5,000 cashback, while iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro customers can avail of a Rs 4,000 cashback. Customers can also avail of an exchange bonus up to Rs 3,000 when exchanging their old phone.

Croma

Croma is offering a surprise “Breakfast Hamper” to select customers who pre-book the iPhone 14 series on Croma and get it delivered before 9.30 AM on September 16. The offer will be available to 50 customers across 5 cities. A further 5 customers can avail of the hamper at Croma retail stores. Croma also offers iPhone 14 series customers a flat 15 per cent off on select Apple accessories, Apple Care+ and Apple Protect+.

Imagine Store

Imagine Store will also offer cashback of up to Rs 5,000 and “EasyEMI” option to HDFC Bank customers who pre-book iPhone 14 series devices from the company. The company also promises “assured offers” worth Rs 9,999 and customers also stand the chance to win a Bose speaker worth Rs 15,900.

Maple Store

Maple Store has also partnered with HDFC bank to offer a Rs 5,000 cashback on pre-booking the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and a Rs 4,000 cashback on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company also offers an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 when customers exchange their old phones.

Amazon

Amazon is also offering a flat cashback of Rs 5,000 to HDFC Bank card customers who pre-book the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Customers who pre-book the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can avail of a flat cashback of Rs 4,000.

Flipkart

Just like with Amazon, HDFC Bank card customers pre-booking the iPhone 14 series can avail of a flat cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and a flat cashback of Rs 4,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also, customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card can avail of a cashback of up to 5 per cent.

Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is also offering a flat cashback of Rs 5,000 to customers who pre-book the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. HDFC Bank card customers who pre-book the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can avail of a cashback of Rs 4,000.