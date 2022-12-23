Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 69,900 and more: Check all Vijay Sales Apple Day deals here

Vijay Sales is offering year-end deals and discounts on various Apple products including the Apple iPhone 14 series, the various iPads and also a number of Apple accessories. The deals go live from December 23.

Here’s a quick look at all the deals you can make use of if you’re on the hunt for a new Apple gadget, starting with the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 series

The iPhone 14 which launched starting at Rs 79,900 is now available for Rs 74,900 along with an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards. This brings the total down to Rs 69,900.

Users who want to exchange an older device will be glad to know that if the exchange value is over Rs 5,000, users will get an additional bonus exchange value of Rs 3,000.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs 78,699, the iPhone 14 Pro starts from Rs 1,26,100 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from Rs 1,35,800.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are also available at discounted prices of Rs 52,900 and Rs 62,900 respectively.

Note that the HDFC instant discount worth Rs 5000 is only applicable on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and discount worth Rs 3000 on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The Pro models have no instant HDFC discount.

iPads and MacBooks

The iPad Gen 9 starts from Rs 25,700 and the new iPad Gen 10 starts at Rs 39,490 during the sale (inclusive of discount). The iPad Air Gen 5 starts at Rs 51,700 while the iPad Pro starts at Rs 73,000.

The MacBook Air M1 is starting at Rs 77,900 and the MacBook Air M2 starts at Rs 95,500. The MacBook Pro M2 starts at Rs 1,04,300. These are inclusive of the Rs 10,000 HDFC discount.

Other products

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available for Rs 39,900, the Apple Watch SE is available for Rs 26,000. The Apple Watch Ultra is available for Rs 82,300 and the Apple AirPods Pro is available for Rs 23,400.