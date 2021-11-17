Apple iPhone 13 selling at effective price of Rs 55,900: How to claim

Apple’s latest iPhone 13 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 55,990 in India. Customers will find the same deal on India iStore if they avail of the cashback and exchange offer. It is worth pointing out that the iPhone 13 was originally launched in the country with a starting price of Rs 79,990. This means that interested buyers are getting a discount of Rs 24,000 if they claim the offers. Here’s a breakdown of all the offers and pricing details to better under the new iPhone 13 deal.

India iStore iPhone 13 discount offer explained

As per the official site of India iStore, customers can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 13, which is applicable only on HDFC bank debit and credit cards. This effectively brings down the price to Rs 73,900. Customers should get the cashback within 120 business days from the last date of the transaction month, as per India iStore.

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,000, so the price comes down to Rs 55,990 when you also claim the Rs 6,000 cashback offer. It is worthing noting that if you have an iPhone XR, then you will get a flat discount of Rs 18,000 in exchange. However, for this, your old device should be in good and working condition without any internal damage to avail full discount. Those who have any other iPhone or Android smartphone may get less exchange discount, depending on your old phone’s value.

One will also find similar offers on other iPhone 13 series phones. The iPhone 13 mini is available at an effective price of Rs 45,900, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro is for Rs 96,900. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is listed at an effective price of Rs 1,06,900.

Apple iPhone 13 series: Price in India

Apple iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 in India, which is for the base 128GB storage model. There are also 256GB and 512GB storage models that were launched for Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro was originally launched for Rs 1,19,900. This price is for the 128GB storage variant. Apple also offers a 256GB model, which is being sold for Rs 1,29,900. The 512GB storage model is listed on the official site for Rs 1,49,900. There is also the high-end 1TB storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro, which will cost you Rs 1,69,900.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is currently the most expensive phone from Apple, is selling for Rs 1,29,900. For the same price, Apple is shipping the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,39,900, whereas the 512GB variant is on sale for Rs 1,59,900. The top-end 1TB storage option is priced at Rs 1,79,900 in the country.