Apple iPhone 13 price cut: How to get iPhone 13 with effective discount of Rs 11,000

The vanilla Apple iPhone 13 has got a price cut of Rs 5,000 on Amazon India. The price drop is effective for just the iPhone 13, and not the iPhone 13 mini. The discount is valid for all storage variants of the iPhone 13, which are now listed Rs 5,000 lesser than the launch price.

Further, Amazon India is also offering a flat Rs 6,000 cashback on the iPhone 13, available for customers with ICICI bank and SBI credit cards. This means if you use an ICICI or SBI credit card, you can get an effective discount of up to Rs 11,000 on a new iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 128GB variant is now listed at Rs 74,900 instead of the launch price of Rs 79,900, but with the cashback offer, you can effectively get it at Rs 68,900.

Similarly the 256GB and 512GB variants of the iPhone 13 are now listed at Rs 84,900 (instead of 89,900) and Rs 1,04,900 (instead of Rs 1,09,900) respectively. With the cashback offer, the 256GB and 512GB variants can effectively be purchased for Rs 78,900 and Rs 98,900 respectively.

iPhone 13: What’s new?

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. You get a smaller notch compared to previous generations and 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 13 is also powered by the A15 Bionic chip and will be available starting from 128GB storage, up to 512GB storage.

The iPhone 13 will also feature a 12 MP dual camera setup on the back of the phone along with a 12MP camera on the front. The two cameras are now also diagonally placed. The camera also features the sensor-shift technology that was a part of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The phone will feature an IR-based Face ID and will come with a larger battery that charges via a lightning cable. There is also IP68 water resistance. The iPhone 13 will be available in Midnight, Blue, Pink, Starlight and Product Red variants.