Apple iPhone 13 goes on sale from today; here’s how you can get it for Rs 55,900

Apple’s iPhone 13 is currently available at an effective price of Rs 55,990 on India iStore, provided you are fulfilling some conditions. The device has originally launched for Rs 79,990, which means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 24,000 if they can claim all the offers.

iPhone 13 series offer on India iStore

India iStore is giving a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini, which is applicable only on HDFC bank cards. The cashback will be credited within 120 business days from the last date of the transaction month.

It is also offering up to Rs 15,000 off on the exchange of your old smartphone. If you have an iPhone XR, then you will get a flat discount of Rs 15,000. The company says your device should be in a good condition if you want to avail of the discount.

In addition to this, the company is also giving an additional Rs 3,000 exchange bonus offer. So the total exchange price becomes Rs 18,000. This effectively brings down the price to Rs 61,900. And if you add the cashback offer of Rs 6,000, the price actually falls to Rs 55,900. But keep in mind that the cashback is credited later on.

The above-mentioned offers are also applicable on the iPhone 13 mini, meaning you will be able to get this iPhone for Rs 45,900. A similar type of offer is also available for the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. So, these are available at an effective price of Rs 96,900 and Rs 1,06,900, respectively.

iPhone 13 offers on Apple Store

Apple is also offering a cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards, which is valid for the cheaper versions of the iPhone 13 series. Interested buyers can also avail of a cashback worth Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. Some of the Apple-approved retail outlets and the company’s online store also carry an additional exchange discount offer of Rs 3,000.

The official website of Apple is also giving a discount of up to Rs 46,120 if users plan to exchange an iPhone 8 or newer model. So, you can get the new iPhones at a quite low price. But again it will depend on the condition of the device you are handing over.

Apple iPhone 13 series price in India details

The new iPhone 13 comes with a price tag of Rs 79,900 in India, which is for the base 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB storage configurations were launched for Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,19,900, which is for the 128GB storage variant. There is a 256GB model, which is being sold for Rs 1,29,900. The 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,49,900. Apple is offering the 1TB storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro and it carries a price tag of Rs 1,69,900.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900. For the same, Apple will ship the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model will cost Rs 1,39,900, whereas the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,59,900. The top-end 1TB storage option is on sale for Rs 1,79,900.