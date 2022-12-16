scorecardresearch
Apple iPhone 13 discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Check details

iPhone 13 discount: Here's how to get the iPhone 13 for less this holiday season.

iPhone 13,Apple iPhone 13 is set to get a discount soon. Here's how to get it for less. (Express Photo)
The Apple iPhone 13 is the best value-for-money, non-Pro iPhone, given that its successor the iPhone 14 comes with few changes and a hefty price increase. The deal on the iPhone 13 however, gets even sweeter during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale which starts tomorrow.

During the sale, buyers will be able to buy the iPhone for a lower amount than usual. The iPhone 13 base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 63,999, and comes with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on SBI and HDFC Bank cards.

Further, the iPhone 13 also comes with an exchange offer that could get you a further drop in price by up to Rs 17,500. Note that the exchange value will also depend on the model and condition of the smartphone you are putting up for exchange.

iPhone 13: Specifications and features

The iPhone 13 comes with a glass sandwich design and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 1200 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision certification. The phone is currently upgradeable to iOS 16.2 and is powered by Apple’s A15 chip, which is also the same chip that powers the iPhone 14.

There is also a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the phone, along with support for 4K recording at up to 60 fps. There’s another 12MP front camera for video calls and selfies that can also record at 4K.

Other features include stereo speakers, NFC, a Lightning port for charging and support for MagSafe and wireless charging. There is also FaceID tech for security and 5G support. The iPhone 13 is available in Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Product(Red) and Green colours.

