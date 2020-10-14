iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Is the new 5G iPhone better than OnePlus’ Pro model?

Here's a look at how the new Apple iPhone 12 compares to the OnePlus 8 Pro in terms of specifications. (Image: Apple)

Apple just launched its iPhone 12 lineup, which comes with a number of new features including 5G connectivity. The lineup includes four smartphones: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Here we will be taking a look at how the new iPhone 12 compares to the OnePlus 8 Pro in terms of specifications.

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Display

Apple iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio along with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels. It has a 460 ppi pixel density and HDR10 support. It comes with a scratch-resistant ceramic layer on top of the screen. On the other hand, OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 513 ppi pixel density. It has a resolution of 3168×1440 pixels. The device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Processor

Apple iPhone 12 runs the company’s own iOS 14 operating system and is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset. The company claims that A14 Bionic is the most powerful mobile chipset currently available in the market. the device comes in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB internal storage options. OnePlus 8 Pro runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Oxygen OS 10 skin on top. The device comes with a guaranteed upgrade to Android 11 along with its Oxygen OS 11 skin on top. The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB RAM/12GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage/256 GB internal storage.

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Camera

The iPhone 12 comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture paired with a secondary 12MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a 12MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a with 48MP wide angle lens, another 48MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP colour filter camera. It sports a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Battery

Apple iPhone 12 is powered by Li-ion non-removable battery paired with 18W fast charging, it also supports Qi wireless fast wireless charging technology. OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 4,150mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and 30W fast wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price

Apple iPhone 12 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 79,900, while the 128GB variant and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively. They will be available from October 30 in Black, White, Red, Green and Blue colour models. OnePlus 8 Pro is available at Rs 54,999 for 64GB variant while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 59,999 and are available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

