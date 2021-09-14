Apple iPhone 12 series gets discounted on Amazon and Flipkart ahead of iPhone 13 launch

Amazon and Flipkart are offering a big discount on the iPhone 12 series just hours ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 series event. Both the e-commerce platforms are not hosting any brand-specific sales and are still giving good discounts on last year’s iPhones. Here’s a quick look at the iPhone deals that are available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 12 series gets discounted on Amazon and Flipkart

Amazon is selling the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 for Rs 78,950. It was originally launched for Rs 84,900. This means that Amazon is giving a discount of Rs 5,950. The 64GB storage model is currently out of stock on the platform. But, if you are looking for this variant, then you can get it via Flipkart at a quite low price.

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 12 for Rs 66,999, which is for the 64GB storage. The e-commerce giant is giving a discount of Rs 12,901 on the standard model. The 128GB model is available at a discounted price of Rs 71,999, whereas the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 81,999.

The site is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the exchange of your old device. Comparatively, Amazon is also offering up to Rs 14,200 discount on the exchange of your old smartphone.

On Flipkart, you are getting a discount of Rs 9,901 and you can now buy the iPhone 12 mini for Rs 59,999. The iPhone 12 Pro is listed on the site for Rs 1,15,900, down from Rs 1,19,900. This price is for the 128GB model.

Amazon, on the other hand, is selling the iPhone 12 Pro for Rs 1,06,900, which is for the 128GB storage model. This means that Amazon is offering a higher discount on the Pro version. You getting a discount of Rs 13,000 on Amazon. The iPhone 12 mini is currently not available on Amazon.