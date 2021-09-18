iPhone 12 is available at its cheapest price yet, gets a discount of Rs 15,901

Flipkart and Amazon have again slashed the prices of the iPhone 12 series. The e-commerce giants are now offering a much bigger discount on the iPhone 12 series after the India launch of Apple’s latest iPhone 13 series. Both the sites have also listed exchange offers, which makes the deal much sweeter. Keep reading to know more about the latest India prices of the iPhone 12 lineup.

Apple iPhone 12 series gets discounted on Amazon and Flipkart

Before the launch of the iPhone 13, Amazon was offering a discount of Rs 5,950 on the iPhone 12 and Flipkart was giving Rs 12,901 off. Now, both the companies are giving an even bigger discount to those who want to buy the last year’s iPhones.

Currently, the Apple iPhone 12 is listed on both Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 63,999, which is the price for the 64GB storage variant. The device was originally launched for Rs 79,900, meaning you are getting a massive discount of Rs 15,901 on these platforms.

The same discount offer is also available on the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12. This model can be purchased for Rs 68,999. Apple originally offered this device for Rs 84,900.

If you want more storage then you can buy the 256GB model of the iPhone 12, which is available at a quite low price. Interested users can get it for Rs 78,999.

While Flipkart is giving an additional discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the exchange of your old device, Amazon is also offering up to Rs 14,200 discount as part of the exchange offer.

Those who want to buy the iPhone 12 mini can get it for Rs 56,999. For the same price, Amazon and Flipkart will ship the 64GB storage model. The 128GB variant will cost you Rs 61,999.

The iPhone 12 Pro is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 1,09,900, down from Rs 1,19,900. This price is for the 128GB model. The site is giving a discount of Rs 10,000.

But Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 Pro for Rs 1,06,900, which is for the 128GB storage model. This means that this platform is offering a higher discount on the Pro version. You getting a discount of Rs 13,000 on Amazon.