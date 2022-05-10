Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini currently at a discount: But should you consider?

The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are currently available with discounted prices on Amazon India and Flipkart. If you’re looking at buying a new iPhone, this may seem like the best time to consider getting your hands on one. Apart from the discount on the initial price, both e-commerce platforms are also offering bank discounts and exchange discounts on the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, which will help you bring down the price even further.

But is this deal the right one to pick? Here’s all you need to know about the deals on the two iPhone 12-series models.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The Apple iPhone 12 mini is available on Flipkart only, and is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 64GB variant. The phone is also available in a 128GB variant at Rs 55,199 and 256GB variant at Rs 64,999. Flipkart is also offering a bank discount of Rs 1500 for Citi Bank credit and debit card users, who will be able to bring the price down to Rs 48,499 for the 64GB variant. Users also have an exchange offer that will let them get up to Rs 13,000 off from the price further, depending on which phone they exchange.

Should you buy it?

The Apple iPhone 12 mini is the most affordable mini iPhone right now, and gets all of the iPhone 12-series additions like 5G support and MagSafe. However, you should get it only if you’re looking for a super-compact iPhone. If you’re not sure about the screen size you want, the vanilla iPhone 12 may also be a better deal. Read more about it below.

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 is available for Rs 54,999 on Amazon and Rs 56,999 on Flipkart for the 64GB variant. On Amazon, Bank of Baroda users get an additional Rs 1500 discount on BoB credit card transactions (EMI and non-EMI). The phone is also available in a 128GB variant for Rs 59,999. Both variants offer an additional discount of up to Rs 11,650 on exchanging an old smartphone. This amount will, however, depend on what phone you sell and its condition.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 review: A retro homage to the classic iPhone 4

Meanwhile on Flipkart, the iPhone 12, which is priced at Rs 56,999 for the 64GB variant, can get an additional discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1500, a flat Rs 1500 instant discount and another Rs 1000 discount if buyers use a Citi bank credit/debit card. This brings the price down to Rs 52,999. Users may then exchange their old device to get an additional discount of up to Rs 13,000, depending on the phone they exchange and its condition.

Should you buy it?

The iPhone 12 at a price of Rs 54,999 (Amazon) or Rs 56,999 (Flipkart) are both great deals if you’re looking to buy one of the newer iPhones without spending too much. The iPhone 13 is still priced starting at Rs 69,900, which is way higher. While the iPhone 12 is not the latest in the lineup, you still get most of the features including 5G support, MagSafe support and the A14 Bionic chip, which is just a generation behind the latest A15 Bionic chip. But keep in mind that the iPhone 13 starts at 128GB storage, which is always a better deal to consider. Further with some exchange offers you can bring the price down on the latest iPhone 13 as well.