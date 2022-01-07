Apple iPhone 12 at Rs 53,999 iPhone 12 mini at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart

Apple’s older iPhone 12 and 12 mini are listed at a heavy discount on Flipkart. Apple has not officially slashed the price for these phones, and the discount offer is a good deal for those looking to upgrade to a premium device in 2022. Here’s a look at the price, offers on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini discounted price on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 12 with 64GB storage is listed at Rs 53,999. Flipkart says this is a discount of Rs 11,901, as the official MRP is listed as Rs 65,990 on Apple’s own website. If were looking to upgrade, this is an excellent deal to consider. Flipkart is also offering another Rs 15,450 on exchange if you trade in an older device. If you have a relatively newer phone, or an iPhone to trade, you can get another discount as well, which will bring the price down further.

The 128GB version of this phone is listed at Rs 64,999. The original MRP is Rs 70,990. This is another deal to consider if one is upgrading since more storage space is always a better idea on a device.

The iPhone 12 mini is listed at Rs 40,999 against the MRP of Rs 59,900. This is for the 64GB version. The 128GB version is listed at Rs 54,999, while the MRP is Rs 64,900. The 256GB version of the mini is listed at Rs 64,999, against the MRP of Rs 74,900. You can read our review of Apple iPhone 12 mini here.

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini are both powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and run the latest iOS 15 version of the company’s software. The iPhone 12 has a bigger 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen (460ppi), while the mini has a smaller 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Both phones come with a 12MP+12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with Face ID feature.

Both phones come with an IP68 (water resistance) rating, and include support for 5G, WiFi 6, Ultra-wideband technology for spatial awareness, and Bluetooth 5.0. These are dual-SIM phones with the option to use an eSIM as the second one.