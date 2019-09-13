Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Pixel 3 XL: Comparing prices and specs

The Apple iPhone 11 is now official and this time Apple has gone for aggressive pricing. Compared to the last year’s iPhone XR that was launched for Rs 76,900, its successor is being offered at a price of Rs 64,900. At this price point, the phone is comparable not only to the iPhone XR (now available for Rs 49,900) but also the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro and Pixel 3XL.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Pixel 3 XL: Price

The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 64,900 for the base 64GB storage variant and the 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 69,900. The iPhone XR has received a price cut and it is now available for Rs 49,900 for the 64GB storage and Rs 54,900 for the 128GB storage variant.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the base 6GB RAM model, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM model, and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM model. The Pixel 3XL is available in India for a price of Rs 54,999, (currently at a discounted price of Rs 52,949).

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Pixel 3 XL: Display

The Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone XR sport a similar 6.1-inch HDR10 Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with 828×1792 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 90Hz HDR10+ fluid AMOLED display with 1440×3120 pixels resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Google Pixel 3XL sports a 6.3-inch HDR P-OLED display with 1440×2960 pixels resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Pixel 3 XL: Processor and UI

Apple iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s A13 AI Bionic chip, the iPhone XR is powered by the A12 Bionic chip, the OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, and the Google Pixel 3XL is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor.

The iPhone 11 will run the new iOS 13 out of the box. The iPhone XR was launched with the iOS 12 but it is upgradable to iOS 13 as well. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie and the Pixel 3XL runs the stock version of the Android 9 Pie. However, both these Android devices are eligible for Android 10 upgrade.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Pixel 3 XL: Camera

Apple iPhone 11 sports a dual rear camera setup of 12MP (telephoto) + 12MP (ultrawide) with a 12MP front-facing camera lens as well. The iPhone XR features a single 12MP lens and a 7MP camera sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP (telephoto) + 16MP (ultrawide) with a motorised pop-up selfie camera of 16MP. The Pixel 3XL features a single rear camera of 12.2MP and at the front, it has a dual-camera setup of 8MP + 8MP (ultrawide).

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Pixel 3 XL: Battery and other specs

Apple hasn’t revealed the battery size of the iPhone 11 but it says that it will last one hour more than the iPhone XR. Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR support 18W fast charging. The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge, whereas the Pixel 3XL sports a 3,430mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.