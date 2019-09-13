Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Price, specifications comparison

Both Apple and Samsung recently launched their flagship smartphones, namely Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Both of these devices are the biggest offerings from either of the companies, with the Galaxy Note 10+ sporting a 6.8-inch quad HD+ display and the iPhone 11 Pro Max sporting a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display.

These smartphones are the best these companies have to offer, however, let’s find out how do these differ and which one would suit your needs better.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Price

Apple just launched its new iPhone 11 lineup of smartphones, which include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, this month. All of these smartphones will be made available for consumers to purchase starting September 27 in India. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,09,990.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ was launched in last month alongside the smaller Galaxy Note 10. The device is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 256GB variant, whereas the 512GB variant costs Rs 10,000 more and is priced at Rs 89,999.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Display

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR notched display with a resolution of 2688×1242 pixels. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ sports a 6.8-inch Quad HDDynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440p. It also sports a hole punch to accommodate the front camera.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Processor and UI

Apple uses its own A13 Bionic chipset inside of the iPhone 11 Pro Max to power it. The company claims that the A13 Bionic chipset is the most powerful processor and GPU to be used inside of a smartphone ever. It runs the company’s own iOS 13 operating system out of the box.

Samsung has also used its own Exynos 9825 chipset on the Galaxy Note 10+, which is based on the 7nm process. For some regions like the US, the company has provided consumers with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own One UI skin on top. The company has guaranteed that the device will be updated to Android 10 in the future.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Cameras

Apple iPhone 11 Max Pro is the company’s first smartphone to feature a triple camera setup on the back. It consists of a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens and another 12MP lens for ultra-wide photography. On the front, it features a 12MP wide angle lens to take selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 12MP telephoto lens and an extra camera lens for handle depth of field in portrait shots. On the front, it features a 10MP sensor located in the hole-punch cut-out.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Battery

Apple did not reveal the battery capacity of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, however, according to a recent leak, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is backed by a 3,174mAh battery. Whereas, the Galaxy Note 10+ sports a 4,300mAh battery.