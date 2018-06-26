How to download iOS 12 public beta on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

Apple iOS 12 public beta: Here’s how to download and install the iOS 12 public beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. Apple iOS 12 public beta: Here’s how to download and install the iOS 12 public beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

iOS 12, showed off earlier this month at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), offers a ton of new features such as Grouped notifications, FaceTime group calling, Screen Time, and much more. Apple says the update will be available on all the same devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch) as the current iOS 11 release, which even includes a four-year-old iPhone 5s. Now, the first public beta of iOS 12 is available, which means you can try a pre-release version of the latest operating system and provide feedback before Apple releases the final version this fall.

iOS 12 public beta: Compatible devices

The company says every single device that ran iOS 11 will be upgraded to this year’s release. Here’s a list of compatible devices that will be able to run iOS 12 before it goes live later this year:

iPhone: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s.

iPad: 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad 6th generation, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad Mini 4, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 2

iPod Touch: iPod Touch 6th generation

iOS 12 public beta: Backup your iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

Before you download the iOS 12 public beta, make sure to backup your existing data. You can choose to back up the data on your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch through iCloud or through iTunes on the PC or Mac.

Here’s how to back up an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch via Cloud:

1. Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network.

2. Open Settings, select your name, and tap iCloud.

3. Tap iCloud backup

4. Tap Back up now

Here’s how to back up an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch via iTunes:

1. Insert iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch into your Mac or PC.

2. Launch iTunes.

3. If a message asks for your device passcode or to Trust This Computer, follow the onscreen steps.

4. Select your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch when it appears in iTunes.

5. Click on Back up now.

Apple says the update will be available on all the same devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch) as the current iOS 11 release.

iOS 12 public beta: Steps to enroll in the Apple public beta software programme

Now that you’ve backed up your device, it is time to enroll your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch in the free Apple public beta testing programme.

1. Go to beta.apple.com on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

2. Tap Get started.

3. Now you will be asked to enroll your device which will require signing in with your Apple ID.

4. Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions.

5. Tap Agree to confirm again.

Just head over to the Settings>General>Software updates and you should be able to download the iOS 12 Public beta software.

Before you download iOS 12 on your device, keep in mind that the beta isn’t finished, and it still has bugs. So, it is always better to install and download the public beta on a spare iOS device. Generally, the public beta offers a great opportunity to take a closer look at the features come to iOS 12 before it gets released later this year.

