Apple iOS 11 now limits Uber from tracking user’s location

Apple’s iOS 11 has finally landed for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch users. The new major software upgrade brings a host of new features including a revamped Control Centre, simplified dock, redesigned App Store and much more. While the newly released mobile OS has spruced up the its iPhone, iPad home screen layout it also now gives an option to its users to block ride-sharing app from accessing their location when they are not using it.

Evidently, the ride-sharing app Uber late last year caused a big uproar when an update to its app led to tracking users location even when they were not using it. The update removed a ‘While Using the App’ option and instead forced users to choose only between “Always” and “Never”. But with the iOS 11 roll out, it will now prevent the app maker from following every move of its riders. ‘While Using the App’ option which was removed in iOS 10, has now been brought back on the new software upgrade giving iOS 11 users to control location tracking and limit app access only when its in use.

The Verge points out that nearly 21 percent of apps that request location access does it via “always”, which means the apps are able to use location services in the background. However, on iOS 11 even if a developer seeks the always permission, users will have the option to decide how they want to be tracked. Notably, Apple strongly suggested (via blog post) that app makers “request only when-in-use authorization whenever possible.”

For iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch users who have upgraded to iOS 11, they can control location tracking by simply heading to Settings menu on their devices. Following which search for Privacy>Location Services>Uber and then tap in the right option. However, reports did cite that switching off tracking might make it difficult to use the app, given that it won’t save the addresses of places a user frequently visit.