Apple iOS 11: Here’s how you can download & install it

Apple’s latest iPhone models are on the way and so is its new mobile operating system, the iOS 11. The free software upgrade will begin rolling out for users in India at 10:30 PM IST from Tuesday, September 19. The new iOS 11 will bring a host of new features including a redesigned iMessage app and App Store, new gestures, AI portrait lighting, animated emojis for iPhone X, customisable Dock for iPad and more.

While users are eagerly waiting for the software upgrade, it is recommended that they back up all the data on their iOS device just so to avoid losing it. Here’s how you can download and install the new iOS 11 on your compatible iPhone, iPad and iPod touch-

How to download and install iOS 11

For those having compatible iOS devices, they can download and install it simply via Settings app.

Just go to Settings>General>Software Update.

After clicking this option your device will check for an upgrade and show the available iOS 11 upgrade. Once done select the Download and Install button

The download once completed tap Install

Following this, you will see Apple’s Terms and Condition. Select the Agree option and your iOS device will then restart and iOS 11 will be installed.

You can also install the new iOS 11 via iTunes. Users can update it by plugging in their iPhone, iPad or iPod device to a Mac, launch iTunes click the Summary Tab and then click Check for update. Once done they will be given the option to select Download and update.

But before giving your iOS device this new touch, do remember to connect to Wi-Fi and ensure that it is fully charged before you can start the download, given that the upgrade might be heavy and consume more data and drain the battery.

Backup your precious data before upgrading the iOS device

As we mentioned, before hitting the upgrade button users should make sure that all their precious data are backed up. In order to do so that they can simply connect their iOS device to the Mac, open iTunes and select the device. The device once selected, click “Back Up Now” under the “Manually Back Up and Restore”.

Which are the iOS devices compatible with iOS 11 upgrade?

The new iOS 11 will be available on the following Apple devices-

iPhone- iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, and iPhone 5s.

iPad- 2.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, and iPad mini 2.

iPod- iPod touch 6th generation.