Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad 8th gen available in India as online store goes live

As the Apple online store goes live new products that the company announced recently such as Watch Series 6, Watch SE and the 8th Gen iPad are now available in the country. Apple claims to offer free delivery within 24 to 72 hours of purchase across the country.

Apple Watch Series 6 price in India

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS only) is priced at Rs 40,900 for 40mm variant and at Rs 43,900 for the 44mm variant. It is available in Grey, Gold, Silver, Space and Red colour options.

The GPS + cellular connectivity versions of Sport Band model are available in Silver, Gold and Graphite steel cases which are priced at Rs 69,900 for 40mm variant and at Rs 73,900 for 44mm variant. The Milanese loop variant of these watches are priced at the price of Rs 73,900 for 40mm and Rs 77,900 for 44mm variants.

The GPS + Cellular version of Titanium case Sport band along with Space Grey variant will be available to you at the cost of Rs 79,000 for 40mm version and Rs 83,900 for the 44mm version.

Apple Watch SE price in India

Similar to the Apple Watch Series 6, there are multiple variants available of Apple Watch SE also available on the Apple India Online Store. The Silver, Grey and Gold colour variants of the Sport band with the aluminium case is priced at Rs 29,900 for 40mm and Rs 32,900 for 42mm versions. In addition, there is the Nike Sport band model also available in the store at identical prices. In case, if you want to purchase the GPS + Cellular version, then the prices will increase almost by Rs 4,000 for all the aforementioned variants.

Apple 8th Gen iPad price in India

The 8th Gen iPad with Wi-Fi only variant is priced at Rs 29,900 for the 32GB storage variant, whereas, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 37,900. The cellular variant with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 41,000 and at Rs 49,900 for the 128 GB variant.

