Apple increases iPhone prices in India – latest iPhone prices post tax hike

Highlights iPhone prices increase post-tax hike

Import duty on mobile now increased to 15 percent against earlier 10 percent

iPhone SE model remains unaffected

The Indian government last week announced a hike in import tax for mobiles phones, video cameras and televisions. Apple seems to be first to adhere and has updated its entire iPhone range price, except for the iPhone SE.

In a move to curb supplies from overseas, the government has raised the basic customs duty on mobiles phones imported to India to 15 percent, a 5 percent increase from the earlier 10 percent.

With the hike being effective from today, Apple has increased the price on an average by around 3.5 percent across its iPhone lineup. Talking about the company’s latest flagship model, the iPhone X pricing now starts at Rs 92,430 for the 64GB version and Rs 1,05,720 for the 256G model. The iPhone 8 Plus meanwhile will cost Rs 75,450 (64GB) and Rs 88,750 (256GB) respectively. The iPhone 8 will come for a price of Rs 66,120 for the 64GB version and Rs 79, 420 for the 256GB variant.

Coming to iPhone 8 and 8 Plus’ predecessors, the iPhone 7 will now retail at an MRP of Rs 50, 810 (32GB) and Rs 59,910 (128GB) respectively, while the iPhone 7 Plus will come for a price of Rs 61,060 (32GB) and Rs 70,180 respectively.

Surprisingly, the iPhone 6s series witnesses the highest price increase among the lot. The generic version iPhone 6s with 32GB now costs Rs 41,550 and Rs 50,660 for the 128GB version. The iPhone 6s Plus meanwhile will come for Rs 50,740 (32GB) and Rs 59,860 (128GB) respectively. The iPhone 6 (32GB) is now listed for an MRP of Rs 30,780.

Apple didn’t include the iPhone SE in its price hike list. The phone still retails at Rs 26,000 for the 32GB model and Rs 35,000 for the 128GB variant.

Although this appears to be a marginal increase in price, it is worth noting that these are MRPs listed on Apple’s official website. If you are planning to purchase any of the iPhone devices (except iPhone SE) at a slightly lower price you can check e-retail sites to purchase one.

Let’s take a look at the iPhone model price on Amazon India and Flipkart



iPhone X

The iPhone X is currently listed for a price of Rs 89,000 and Rs 1,02,000 respectively for the 64GB and 256GB version both on Flipkart and Amazon. Amazon is giving an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 while Flipkart is providing up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 has been tagged a price of Rs 57,800 for Space Grey 64GB model, Rs 58,199 for the Gold 64GB version and Rs 57,841 for the Silver 64GB variant on Amazon. If you opt for the iPhone 8 256GB model, it will cost you Rs 70,990 for both the Gold and Space Grey model and Rs 71,899 for the Silver variant.

On Flipkart, you can purchase the iPhone 8 64GB version Space Grey and Gold for Rs 61,999 and Rs 62,499 for the Silver model. The 256GB version comes for a cost of Rs 73,999 for all the three colour variants.

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB meanwhile is available at Rs 73,000 for the Space Grey model, Rs 67,899 for the Gold and Rs 69,990 for the Silver variant on Amazon. The 256GB model comes for a price of Rs 85,500 (Space Grey), Rs 85,649 (Silver) and Rs 85,990 (Gold) respectively.

Flipkart is offering a discount of 4 percent on the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB model and it is retailing for a price of Rs 69,999 for Space Grey & Silver variant and Rs 70,499 for the Gold version. The 256GB version will cost you Rs 84,999 for the Silver and Gold model and Rs 83,999 for the Space Grey version.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

If you purchase the iPhone 7 32GB model from Amazon you will have to pay Rs 44,890 for the Jet Black edition, Rs 43,945 for the Black version and Rs 44,595 for the Gold variant. The iPhone 7 128GB version meanwhile can be availed at a discount price of Rs 53,999 (Jet Black), and Rs 49,999 (Gold & Rose Gold) respectively.

On Flipkart, you can get the 32GB iPhone 7 for a price of Rs 44,999 for either of the colour schemes you choose. The 128GB version, on the other hand, will cost Rs 54,999 for Gold & Black model and Rs 57,990 for the Jet Black version.

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB model on Amazon is listed for Rs 56,699 for the Black version, Rs 57,898 for the Jet Black variant and Rs 57, 490 for the Gold version. The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB version is available at Rs 66,190 (Black), Rs 66,497 (Jet Black) and Rs 69,990 (Rose Gold) respectively.

The iPhone 7 Plus is listed as out of stock on Flipkart for both the 32GB and 128GB variant as of this writing.

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

The iPhone 6s is retailing at Rs 36,999 for the 32G version both on Amazon and Flipkart. The 128GB model is available for Rs 45,890 on Amazon, and is ‘out of stock’ on Flipkart.

iPhone 6

The iPhone 6 32GB Space Grey version can be purchased for a price Rs 25,999 on Flipkart and for Rs 25,996 on Amazon. The iPhone 6 32GB Gold version retails at a slightly lower price on Amazon compared to Flipkart, it is available for Rs 25,999 in the former while in the latter you will have to pay an extra Rs 1000.