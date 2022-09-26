scorecardresearch
Apple Festive offers: Get Rs 7,000 cashback on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and more

Apple is offering discounts in the form of an instant cashback on all products like the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and more.

The offer is available for HDFC Bank credit card and American Express card holders.

With Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival offering several Apple products at huge discounts, many are looking to upgrade their Apple devices. While the huge discounts may no longer be available on the e-commerce websites now, Apple’s India website is now offering an attractive cashback scheme on all products including iPhones, Macs, Apple Watch and more.

According to the Apple website, users can enjoy an instant cashback up to Rs 7,000 if their order amounts to Rs 41,900 or more. The offer is applicable to those having HDFC Bank credit cards. Those with an American Express Corporate card issued by American Express Corp can also avail the offer.

If you are looking to purchase an iPhone, Apple is offering a trade-in offer where users will be able to get up to Rs 63,000 when exchanging their smartphones. Of course, the exchange value is higher when you are trading in an older iPhone. Apple is also giving Rs 7,000 cashback on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone SE and iPhone 12.

The cashback will be applicable on purchases made between September 26 and October 24. Apple says the offer can be used by a cardholder twice. Alternatively, you can opt for the no-cost EMI option on three and six-month tenures on both HDFC Bank and American Express credit cards. Keep in mind that these offers cannot be combined with Apple Store for education or corporate employee purchase plan pricing.

