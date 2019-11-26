Apple FaceID tips and tricks you did not know about

While FaceID is basically an authentication system used to unlock iPhones and iPads, make payments and autofill passwords, there are some other use cases for this technology that a lot of users might not be aware of.

For instance, FaceID can be used to reduce the volume of your alarm. Once you look at the screen, and you have attention awareness on, even before you touch any buttons, the phone will lower the volume because it knows you’re aware that the alarm is going off.

When notifications pop up on your phone, the additional content will not expand unless FaceID detects your face. Additional content is revealed only after the phone recognises you.

FaceID can be used to authenticate passwords if you have enabled Apple’s keychain technology for certain sites and apps. The passcodes will be autofilled on Safari once FaceID recognises you.

Very few users know that FaceID works with all kinds of sunglasses, dark, light and even reflective. This is because of the fact that the company is using a specific wavelength in the IR spectrum for FaceID. But there are chances that some sunglasses might still interfere with this spectrum and hence authentication is affected.

You can also activate haptic feedback for every time FaceID recognises your face.