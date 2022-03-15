Apple’s Face ID now works with masks: Here’s how to use it, set it up on compatible iPhones

Apple’s latest iOS 15.4 update is now available for all users and the most significant addition is the inclusion of the support for masks when unlocking your iPhone via Face ID. The update will solve an important pain point for users, given that Face ID did not work when users tried to unlock the device while wearing a mask. Inevitably, users would have to type their iPhone passcode each time in such situations.

Face ID can also be used to autofill passwords, authenticate transactions on App Store. Once again, wearing a mask meant these options were negatively impacted earlier on. This problem is also fixed with the new update.

Users relying on this feature will have to set up Face ID once more after the update is installed on their device. We look at how to unlock your iPhone with a face mask on.

Which devices are supported for Face ID unlocking with masks?

Apple says the Face ID unlocking with masks is only supported for iPhone 12 and newer. This includes Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Those on the older iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, and iPhone X will not be able to use the latest feature.

Apple Face ID settings are seen here. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Apple Face ID settings are seen here. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Users will need to update their device to iOS 15.4 from the Settings>General> Software update. It is recommended you install the update when you have access to WiFi.

How to use ‘Face ID with a Mask’ on and unlock iPhone?

After installing iOS 15.4 on your iPhone, Apple will ask you to set up Face ID again. One option will be to set up ‘Face ID with a Mask,’ and the second will be to continue using it without the mask. If you choose the second option, you don’t have to do anything new.

If you choose the first option, you will be required to set up Face ID again. However, you do not have to wear a mask when doing this. Keep in mind that if you are someone who wears glasses, you should keep them on while setting up Face ID for unlocking with a mask on.

Users can also add glasses for using Face ID with the mask on. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/ Users can also add glasses for using Face ID with the mask on. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express

In our case, we set up ‘Face ID with a Mask’ option without our glasses, and found that the iPhone did not unlock while wearing glasses. Apple then asked us to add Face ID with glasses for the ‘Face ID with a Mask’ feature. ‘Add Glasses’ is a separate option as well.

Apple says that Face ID is more accurate when used with the entire face. Keep in mind that Face ID does not work when you are using sunglasses. That’s because Apple needs to look at the features around the eye to authenticate your face when using this new feature.

Will ‘Face ID with a Mask’ feature work for autofill passwords?

Yes, this will work for autofill passwords on Safari and for Apple Pay as well. So, if you are wearing a mask while carrying out these tasks, Face ID should work fine now.