Apple Days Sale on Vijay Sales: Big discount on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max

Vijay Sales, one of India’s leading electronics retail stores, is hosting an Apple Days Sale. During the sale, Apple’s latest iPhones 12, Apple Watches and Airpods will be available lowest prices. The sale is already live on the Vijay Sales official site and retail outlets. All the offers will remain valid until January 3, 2021. Read on to know more about all the latest iPhone deals and offers.

Apple Days Sale offering big discount on iPhones 12 series

There is up to Rs 6,000 cashback offer on HDFC bank credit card, which means that you will be able to buy Apple devices at a much lower price. On the New Year 2021 Eve, the iPhone 11 is available for Rs 51,990, which is the price for the 64GB storage mode. If you use HDFC bank card, you can get the iPhone 11 at an effective price of Rs 46,999. Comparatively, Flipkart is selling the same device for Rs 54,990.

Advertisement

The iPhone 12 can be purchased for Rs 77,490. If you avail HDFC bank card offer, then it will cost you Rs 71,490, as per the announcement made by Vijay Sales. Comparatively, Flipkart is currently selling the new iPhone 12 for Rs 79,900. The iPhone 12 mini is available at an effective price of Rs 60,900 during Apple Days on Vijay Sales. You will achieve this amount if you use the HDFC bank card cashback offer. It is listed on the site for Rs 66,900. The same device listed on Flipkart for Rs 69,900.

But, if you are planning to buy iPhone XR, then you will get a better deal on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is currently selling the iPhone XR for Rs 38,999. For the same price, you will be getting the 64GB storage model. The same is also the case with iPhone SE 2020. It is available for Rs 32,999 and with exchange offers, you can get this phone at a much lower price.

Advertisement

Coming back to Vijay Sales deals, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is listed for Rs 1,06,729, which is the price for the base variant. The 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 1,24,900, which is quite lower than Flipkart. The platform is also giving a discount on Apple Watch Series 6 too, and the price starts from Rs 38,990 and the cashback offer will bring down the price to Rs 35,990.

The Apple Watch SE is available at an effective price of Rs 26,490, AirPods at Rs 12,399, AirPods Pro at Rs 20, 490, MacBook Air at Rs 59,990, and HomePods at Rs 14,990. The platform is also claiming that the upcoming Airpods Pro Max will soon be available with a Rs 5,000 voucher, which one can redeem on any product.