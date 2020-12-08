Apple Days sale on Flipkart: Big discount on iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2020, and more

Apple Days sale on Flipkart brings discount on iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2020, and more. (Express Photo)

Flipkart is hosting another brand-specific sale on its platform. Apple Days sale is already live on the e-commerce site and will continue until December 11. During the sale, Flipkart is offering exchange offers, discounts and bank card offers. The dedicated Apple Days sale page suggests that the iPhone SE (2020) is available at its lowest price. Other phones that are on sale are iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 and more.

Flipkart is currently selling the iPhone 11 Pro for Rs 79,999 as a part of its Apple Days sale. This price is for the base 64GB storage variant. The iPhone 11 Pro was launched in India for Rs 1,06,600, which means that you are getting a discount of Rs 26,601. Moreover, there is also a flat Rs 1,750 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and credit or debit EMI transactions. Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 15,150 off on exchange of your old phone.

There is no discount on recently launched iPhone 12 series. But, you do get bank and exchange offers. On iPhone 12, Flipkart is giving up to Rs 6,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and easy EMI options. This offer effectively brings down the iPhone 12 price to Rs 73,900 from Rs 79,900. The iPhone 12 Pro is also on sale and is listed with Rs 5,000 discount offer, which one can avail by purchasing the device through an HDFC Bank card or easy EMI option. This effectively brings the iPhone 12 Pro price down to Rs 1,14,900.

The iPhone 12 Mini can be bought at an effective price of Rs 63,900. You will only be able to buy at this price if you use HDFC bank cards for payment. The above-mentioned exchange offer is also available on the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is available with Rs 5,000 discount offer, which is applicable only on HDFC bank cards.

During the Apple Days sale, the iPhone XR is available for Rs 40,999, which is for the 64GB variant. This model is listed with up to Rs 15,150 exchange offer. The iPhone SE 2020 can be purchased for Rs 32,999, which is down from Rs 42,500. Flipkart is giving flat Rs 1,750 instant discount on HDFC bank credit card and credit/debit EMI transactions. You will find this offer on both the phones.

