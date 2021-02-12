Apple Days Sale on Flipkart: iPhone 12 at Rs 73,900, iPhone 11 at Rs 49,999 and more

Flipkart is hosting Apple Days Sale on its platform, which will continue until February 14. We take a look at deals on the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE, and AirPods.

iPhone SE at Rs 34,999

The iPhone SE is being sold for Rs 34,999 and the same device is currently listed on Apple store for Rs 39,900. Flipkart has slashed the price of iPhone SE by Rs 4,901. Customers can avail an additional Rs 4,000 off on HDFC bank credit and debit card transactions, which can bring the price down to Rs 30,999 for the iPhone SE.

It is listed on the site with up to Rs 16,500 exchange offer as well, which means those trading in an older phone can get some more discount on the phone.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini at a discount

Apple iPhone 12 is listed at its starting price of Rs 79,900, but you can get it for Rs 73,900 with the HDFC Bank credit or debit card EMI transactions, which gives an instant discount worth Rs 6,000 on the phone. The iPhone 12 gets Rs 1,500 discount for HDFC Bank debit card users, who are not opting for an EMI option.

The iPhone 12 mini is listed on Flipkart for Rs 69,900, which is the original price of the device. With HDFC bank credit card, you can avail Rs 6,000 discount. There is Rs 3,000 additional discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit transactions, which brings the total discount to Rs 9,000 for those using an HDFC Bank card to purchase the phone. This means you can get the iPhone 12 mini for Rs 60,900 if you are an HDFC Bank customer.

The company is giving up to Rs 16,500 off on exchange of your old device, which can help bring the price down further. With the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is the most expensive model in this year’s lineup, users gets a cashback of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. The price will then be Rs 1,24,900.

iPhone 11 at Rs 49,999 and iPhone XR at Rs 37,999

The iPhone 11 can be purchased for Rs 49,999. There is no cashback offer on this iPhone, but you can avail the exchange offer. The price of iPhone 11 is similar on both Amazon and Flipkart. It was originally launched in India for Rs 64,900 in 2019.

Apple iPhone XR is on sale for Rs 41,999 and with HDFC bank cards, you can get the device for Rs 37,999. The iPhone 11 Pro has also received a discount. It is available for Rs 79,999, down from Rs 99,900. This deal includes no bank card offers. The Apple AirPods are available at a discounted price of Rs 12,490, down from Rs 13,990.