Apple Days sale on Amazon: Big discount on iPhone 12 mini, MacBook Pro, and more

Amazon is hosting yet another brand-oriented sale on its platform. Apple Days sale is already live on Amazon and will continue until March 17. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts as well as bank offers on several Apple products, including iPhone 12 mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPhone 11, among others. One will also notice no-cost EMI options on HDFC cards on the site. Here’s a quick look at the best deals and offers available on iPhones, MacBook, and iPad during the Apple Days sale.

Apple Days sale: Discount on iPhones

The iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for Rs 67,100. It was originally launched in India for Rs 69,900. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 2,800. There is also Rs 6,000 discount on the HDFC bank credit card, which means that you can get the iPhone 12 mini at an effective price of Rs 61,100. For the mentioned price, you will get the 64GB storage model.

The iPhone 12 Pro, which is listed on Amazon for Rs 1,19,900, is available with Rs 5,000 HDFC bank discount offer. The 64GB storage model of the iPhone 11 is being sold for Rs 51,999 during the Apple Days sale. It was originally launched for Rs 64,900 in India. Both the iPhones are available with exchange offers on the site.

If you are planning to buy iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can get it now for Rs 1,24,704, down from Rs 1,29,900. This clearly suggests that the device has received Rs 5,196 discount on Amazon. There is also Rs 5,000 discount on HDFC bank credit and up to Rs 12,550 off on the exchange of your old phone.

Apple Days sale: Discount on MacBook, iPads

Amazon giving Rs 7,000 discount on the new Apple MacBook Pro. But, the discount is only applicable on the HDFC bank credit cards. If you have a laptop that you want to exchange, then you can get up to Rs 18,850 off. The 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro comes with the company’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and more. Apple claims that users will get up to 20 hours of battery life with this MacBook. The 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,42,900. There is no bank offer on the 256GB variant, which Amazon is selling for Rs 99,990.

The new Apple iPad Pro, which was launched in 2020, is listed on Amazon for Rs 71,900. On this device, the e-commerce giant is offering a Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card, credit EMI and debit EMI transactions. There is also up to Rs 12,550 off on the exchange of your old device. The mentioned price is for the Wi-Fi variant with 128GB storage.