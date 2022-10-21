Android 13 and iOS 16 are not all that different: A look at four common features

There was a time when Android and iOS were two entirely different worlds, each with completely different target audiences and experiences. But with both operating systems growing more and more mature, the divide between them is less evident. The latest iterations– Android 13 and iOS 16– are now more similar than they’ve ever been. Today we list down some of the newest features that are actually helping bridge the gap between the two beasts.

Android 13 vs iOS 16: Customisation

When one thinks Android, they think limitless customisation across the interface – and iOS was seen as the stark opposite. However, since the introduction of custom icons and widgets with iOS 14, this aspect has changed drastically. With iOS 16, the Home screen and Lock Screen are both customisable. Apple has also added widget support to the Lock Screen, which is no longer an option on Android.

Android’s customization is broader in scope as it themes the entire system Android’s customization is broader in scope as it themes the entire system

On iOS 16, users can choose from several widgets, customise colours, and use depth effects with wallpapers for a truly one-of-a-kind look. When it comes to customising the Lock Screen, Apple’s iOS 16 actually trumps Android in this regard.

With Android 13, the ‘Material You’ theme is actually going a bit further and will customise even the icons of apps in tune with the overall system colour theme. That’s not yet an option on iOS 16, but it is safe to say both operating systems now offer plenty of customisation features for users.

Android 13 vs iOS 16: Per-app language options

While iOS has supported per-app language switching since iOS 13, Android only gained it with its latest version. The feature makes apps on both operating systems more friendly for multilingual users who may prefer to access certain apps in languages different from the system default. Once set up, the feature works very similarly across both – although setting it up is a completely different experience on either.

Per app language selection is a very similar process across both platforms Per app language selection is a very similar process across both platforms

On Android phones running Android 13– still a very limited number given the fragmentation of the ecosystem– you can do so directly from the app info page. This can be accessed through the menu that pops up when you long press on any app’s icon. Meanwhile, on Apple, you need to fire up system settings and search for the app within the apps list. Tap that and only then you’ll find the option. Keep in mind not all apps on iOS and Android have added support for multiple languages.

Android 13 vs iOS 16: Focus Mode

Focus Mode can be a lifesaver when you wish to set your mind solely to the task at hand. The feature actually carries the same name on Android and iOS, though the implementation is a bit different on both. In fact, Apple’s version recently got a big upgrade with iOS 16. For iPhone users, Focus has dedicated modes such as Do Not Disturb, Driving, Personal, Sleep or Work. You can customise these modes to ensure only some apps are allowed to show notifications and only select people can call you. Apple’s implementation even goes as far as allowing you to hide certain parts of apps and display only parts that pertain to your Focus, such as a specific Mail account or Calendar.

Advertisement

Both Android and iOS offer Focus Modes, although their implementations are quite different Both Android and iOS offer Focus Modes, although their implementations are quite different

Meanwhile, Android’s Focus Mode will turn the icon of select apps as grey and put a ‘pause’ on them. It also ensures that their notifications are hidden. If you tap on the app, it will note that Focus mode is on, though you will be given an option to use for five minutes. Android 13 will also let you see a schedule for Focus mode. So this will get turned on a select time each day depending on your preference.

Android 13 vs iOS 16: Dictation

Both operating systems have been supporting text-to-speech features for several years now. But it’s only recently that this has become accurate enough for users to actually consider giving up typing. The Pixel 6 series introduced pretty powerful dictation features with Android 12 last year, but Apple caught on this year with iOS 16.

Dictation on both platforms can be accessed directly from the keyboard Dictation on both platforms can be accessed directly from the keyboard

With Android 13 and iOS 16, you can seamlessly talk and type on both platforms now, with punctuation being automatically handled. Another common feature is the support for emojis, which you can add to your texts using nothing but speech. The steps involved in starting speech dictation are also the same – on iOS you need to simply tap the mic icon on the bottom right corner of your keyboard, while on Gboard on Android that icon is on the top right corner.