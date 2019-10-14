Android 10 is now available to these phones: How to upgrade

Google announced the Android 10 beta in March this year and the final stable version started to roll out in September. With Android 10, Google ditched the dessert naming scheme of its operating system and brought a new logo and colour scheme as well.

The Android smartphones launched this year are majorly running on the Android 9 Pie and only a few have migrated to the Android 10 as of now. The new operating system brings features like Live Caption, Smart Reply, Dark Mode, new gesture navigations, Sound Amplifier, improved location controls, Family Link, Focus Mode, new Privacy Controls and more. Here is a list of devices that have received the latest Android 10 update:

Google Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3A

Google’s Pixel phones received the Android 10 update on September 3, the day of its release. The update was made available to Pixel devices, including Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3A, and Pixel 3A XL, starting September 3, 2019. Recently, these phones received October Android security patch as well.

Essential Phone

The Essential Phone also received the Android 10 update on the day of operating system’s release– September 3, 2019. The phone is now two years old and the company is still due for a successor, but the solo release from Essential is still going strong with not just OS update but regular security patches too.

Nokia 8.1

The Nokia 8.1 has recently received the Android 10 upgrade, as announced by the HMD Global last week. The device is the only Nokia smartphone at the moment to get the latest Android update. The next Nokia phone to join the Android 10 party are expected to be the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 9 PureView.

As per HMD Global’s plan, these two phones should get the Android 10 update by the end of 2019. Nokia 9 Pureview has already been spotted on Geekbench running the Android 10. Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus are lined up to receive the update at the start of 2020. Before the end of Q2 2020, all the Android-powered Nokia phones will run the Android 10 OS.

OnePlus 6, 6T, 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were the first OnePlus devices to get the OxygenOS update running on Android 10. However, last year’s OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T also received the latest Android update soon.

Recently, the brand launched OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, and both these phones came preloaded with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are expected to get the Android 10 by Q2 2020.

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro started receiving Android-10 based MIUI 10 Stable update earlier in September in China and soon the India variant of the device also received the Android 10 update. Xiaomi’s custom OS is not tied to a version of the Android OS so the latest MIUI 11 that was announced at the launch of Mi 9 Pro 5G in China did not bring Android 10.

The Global version of MIUI 11 is scheduled to launch in India on October 16 but it is not based on Android 10. However, the MIUI 11 brings a number of Android 10 features to the table without actually updating the OS. The Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro have started to receive MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie have started to roll out in China.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei has a total of 33 devices lined up for the Android 10 update with EMUI 10 skin on top and looks like Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the first device to get the software update. As per a report by Droidapp, Huawei Mate 20 Pro users residing in the Netherlands have started receiving the EMUI 10 update based on Android 10.

Following the US trade ban, Huawei phones cannot have the Google apps and services but the older Huawei phones will continue to receive new Android OS updates with Google services. Huawei’s Android 10 update list includes Mate devices, P-series phones, Nova-series, as well as Honor phones among others.

How to upgrade to Android 10

The procedure to update to the stable version of Android 10 is really simple. Normally you receive a notification letting you know that the new software is available for your device. In case you do not receive the update, you can go to the Settings and tap on the About Phone section. If the update is available for your device, you can upgrade to Android 10 by tapping on Download and Install.

The beta programme of Android 10 is available to a number of smartphones from different manufacturers and brands. Also, a number of companies are reported to be working on the custom skin based on Android 10 that will be available to their smartphones soon. But as of now, we could only spot the above-listed smartphones that are running the Android 10.