Amazon’s Apple Fest final day of sale: iPhone X at Rs 74,999, AirPods at Rs 11,999

Amazon is hosting an Apple Festival on its website, and today is the last day of the sale. Amazon still has deals and offers across Apple products, which includes the new MacBook 2018, the iPhone X as well.

Amazon’s offer of 5% instant discount on ICICI Credit and Debit EMI transactions is valid across all Apple products as part of the sale. There’s also no cost EMI for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards.

But which are the best iPhone deals to consider from Amazon’s bouquet of offerings? And what about the MacBook Air and iPads? We list out our top picks based on the discount and what the product offers.

Apple iPhone X at Rs 74,999

Apple iPhone X is the year-old flagship, but still a solid option. With the iPhone XS starting at Rs 99,900, and the bigger iPhone XS Max at Rs 1,09,900, the iPhone X is still a more ‘reasonable’ option in the market. The iPhone XR is priced at Rs 76,900 comes with a single-rear camera, and is expensive for what it offers.

The iPhone X has a better display, sports a design similar to the iPhone XS and the dual-rear camera performance is excellent. Even though this is a year old, Apple’s iPhone X deal is one that is worth considering if you are willing to pay the premium price for the X tag.

Apple iPhone 6s at Rs 24,999

The iPhone 6s with 32GB storage is more than three years old, but this is still a good bet for those looking to get a phone with good performance and excellent rear cameras. Yes, the iPhone 6 is priced lower at Rs 20,999 in this sale, but in our view the iPhone 6s is the better option to to consider. This is because the iPhone 6s has a 12MP camera, which is better than the older iPhone 6.

However, you will only get 32GB storage on both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s, which remains a major flaw, if you are considering an older device from Apple.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus at Rs 49,900

The iPhone 7 Plus is for those want the dual-rear camera from Apple, and do not wish to pay more than Rs 50,000. All other iPhones with dual-cameras at the back cost a lot more. The iPhone 7 Plus launched back in 2016, and still offers good performance. The camera quality is also top notch. Once again the major drawback is the 32GB storage.

Those who want last year’s iPhone 8 Plus instead, which also has dual cameras at the back, will have to Rs 64,999 for the same. The plus point is here that the iPhone 8 Plus will come with 64GB storage, which should be sufficient for most users.

Apple iPad 6th gen at Rs 23,999

Apple iPad (6th Gen) with the 9.7 inch display and 32GB is retailing at Rs 23,999 on Amazon. If you have been waiting to buy an iPad, this is certainly a deal worth considering, since the newer generation of iPads is much more expensive in India.

If you want more storage, the 128GB version will cost Rs 35,695. The older iPad runs the A10 Fusion chipset, comes with 10 hour battery life and offers an excellent performance for its price. Plus this version supports the Apple Pencil as well.

Apple AirPods at Rs 11,999

One of Apple’s best products, the AirPods are retailing at Rs 11,999 down from the price of Rs 12,900. If you’ve been on the edge about AirPods, now is a good time to buy a pair. The AirPods will leave most users happy with their performance.

Apple MacBook Air 2018

The older MacBook Air is retailing at Rs 62,990 on Amazon India, which is a little expensive, considering we have seen the older one being offered for as low as Rs 50,000 during some sales. The older MacBook Air comes with core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

However, the new 2018 MacBook Air is also listed on the Amazon website with a discounted priced. This one is starting at Rs 1,05,900 compared to the original price of Rs 1,14,900. Yes, the MacBook Air 2018 is still expensive, but if you were look for a discount, this is an option.

The new Apple MacBook Air comes with core i5 8th Gen Intel processor, 13.3 inch Retina display, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD and runs the MacOS Mojave. The gold coloured option is listed online as well. The 256GB SSD version will cost Rs 1,24,900, which is a discount of Rs 10,000 on the price of Rs 1,34,900.