Amazon’s Apple Days offers: Discounts on iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch 4 and more

The Amazon Apple Days sale will bring offers on the iPhone 11 series, further discounts on the popular iPhone XR, and on other Apple products like the Apple Watch Series 4, MacBook and other accessories. The Amazon Apple Days sale will bring offers on the iPhone 11 series, further discounts on the popular iPhone XR, and on other Apple products like the Apple Watch Series 4, MacBook and other accessories.

Amazon is hosting an ‘Apple Days’ sale on its website till February 17, 2020. The Amazon Apple Days sale will bring offers on the iPhone 11 series, further discounts on the popular iPhone XR, and on other Apple products like the Apple Watch Series 4, MacBook and other accessories. Amazon is also offering cashback and finance options along with additional discounts for those using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Here’s a look at the offers.

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 47,900

The iPhone XR is available at Rs 47,900 as part of the sale, according to the banner page, but this is for the 128GB version. The 64GB version is available for Rs 44,900 on Amazon. There’s up to Rs 10,550 off on exchange. For example, an older iPhone 8 Plus will get Rs 8,150 off on the new iPhone XR. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will get you Rs 8,400 off on the new iPhone. You can check the exchange offers before hitting buy on Amazon itself.

Apple iPhone XR is available at Rs 47,900 as part of the sale, according to the banner page, but this is for the 128GB version. Apple iPhone XR is available at Rs 47,900 as part of the sale, according to the banner page, but this is for the 128GB version.

Also read: Apple iPhone XR review: More affordable yes, but is there a compromise here?

Amazon is also offering up to 5 per cent discount (Rs 1500) on ICICI Bank Credit EMI transactions and 10 per cent (up to Rs 1500) instant discount on ICICI Debit EMI transactions. Given the 128GB version is retailing for under Rs 50,000, this would make more sense than the 64GB version in our view, since you will be getting more storage at a discounted price.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max discounts

There’s no discount on the iPhone 11 as such, which still starts at Rs 64,900 but if one were to club it with the HDFC Bank offer, they will get Rs 6,000 instant discount. The iPhone 11 with 64GB storage will then cost Rs 58,900 and the offer is valid for HDFC Bank credit and debit card and EMI transactions. For the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the discount is Rs 6,000 and for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the bank offer is Rs 7,000 discount. The offer is valid for only one phone per card.

Amazon is also offering up to Rs 10,550 off on exchange, if you trade an older phone for the newer iPhone models.

Read more: Apple iPhone 11 review: This phone could be a winner; here’s why

The iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) has a discount of Rs 6,000 on the MRP of Rs 99,900 and is selling at Rs 93,900. In addition, there’s an instant discount of Rs 6,000 with HDFC Bank credit and debit card and EMI transactions. With both the deals clubbed, one can get the iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) at Rs 87,900.

For the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the discount is Rs 6,000 and for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the bank offer is Rs 7,000 discount. For the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the discount is Rs 6,000 and for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the bank offer is Rs 7,000 discount.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) will be available at a price of Rs 1,03,900. In addition, those who use HDFC credit and debit card or make EMI transactions can avail an instant discount of Rs 7,000, which brings the effective price down to Rs 96,900.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Apple Watch Watch Series 4 discounts

Apple Watch Series 4 gets up to 30 per cent off. Those who make purchases using their HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions can avail up to Rs 4,000 off on Apple Watch models.

Do keep in mind that Apple has officially discontinued the Watch Series 4 and replaced it with the newer Watch Series 5, which sells at the same price. But it can still be bought online via Amazon, where it is listed with up to 30 per cent off during ‘Apple Days’ sale. Apple Watch Series 4 gets up to 30 per cent off.

There does not seem to be a discount of the GPS variant as Apple Watch Series 4 with 44mm aluminium case model is listed at Rs 43,900. The GPS+Cellular variant can be bought for Rs 49,900 instead of Rs 71,900, which is around 30 per cent off. The 40mm model will be available for Rs 54,490 after 20 per cent discount.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd