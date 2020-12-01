Amazon WOW Salary Days sale begins: Best deals on Smart TVs from Sony, TCL, and more

A look at best Smart TV deals on Amazon India site

Amazon is hosting yet another sale on its website. The latest Amazon WOW Salary Days sale has already kicked off and will continue until December 3. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering 10 percent discount with Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and EMI transactions. On some of the deals, you will also get a 5 percent instant discount on HSBC cashback card. We have made a list of five Smart TVs that are on sale at the lowest prices.

55-inch TCL AI 4K UHD Smart LED TV

Amazon is currently selling this 4K 55-inch TV for Rs 35,999. This Android TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD panel with 60hz refresh rate with 178-degree viewing angle. You get three HDMI ports, two USB ports and 20W sound output with this television. The A+ Grade panel supports HDR 10 as well as micro dimming. TCL provides you with 18 months of warranty with this TV. The Smart TV even supports Google Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth, Dolby Audio and runs Android 9.0. The e-commerce giant ships it with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM.

43-inch Sony Bravia Smart TV

43-inch is usually the size which a lot of users prefer and Sony is offering its Bravia TV under Rs 35,000. It is quite rare to see Sony Bravia TVs on sale at an affordable price. There is also an exchange offer available on Amazon. But, you will have to enter your area pin code to see if this option is available to you or not. If your old television is in a good condition, then availing the exchange offer will make the deal better.

The 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV Sony TV is currently selling for Rs 34,990. This one comes with an HDR display, and supports X-Reality Pro and Motionflow XR 100 technologies. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, two USB ports. It offers 20W sound output. The Android TV ships with open baffle speaker, ClearAudio+ technology, and TV MusicBox, which is an exclusive music-sharing application for Sony TVs. It supports screen mirroring, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HDR Gaming.

32-inch Sony Bravia Full HD LED Smart TV

If your budget is slightly lower and still want to buy a Sony TV, then you can buy this 32-inch Sony Bravia Full HD LED Smart TV. This Sony Bravia Smart TV is priced at Rs 29,990. This Android TV comes with a 50hz refresh rate, instead of 60Hz. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports and two USB ports. It can deliver 30W sound output. The device also has a built-in woofer, X-Protection PRO, X-Reality Pro and an HDR panel. The TV supports Smart Plug and Play feature, which means you can share videos, photos and music from multiple devices.

43-inch LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV

The LG TV ships with a 4K Ultra HD display with 50Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The television is Amazon Alexa enabled and offers 20W sound output. It offers support for WebOS, a quad-core processor, Cloud storage, and Google Assistant. The 4K IPS display supports wide viewing angle, 4K active HDR and DTS virtual X tech. The 43-inch Smart TV will cost you Rs 34,990.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4X

The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4X comes with a price label of Rs 35,999 in India. The television ships with 20W speakers, Dolby + DTS-HD audio, and PatchWall UI. The 4K UHD TV comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube, among others. The LED TV even offers support for Android Pie 9.0, Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in, Play Movies, Google Assistant, LIVE TV App, VP9 Profile 2, H.265, and H264.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd