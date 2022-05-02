Amazon Summer Sale to start on May 4: Expected offers, discounts on smartphones, audio, etc

Amazon has announced its ‘Summer Sale’, which will begin on May 4. The shopping event will feature discount deals and cashback offers across multiple product categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, TV, home and kitchen appliances.

The company is offering ‘Countdown Deals’ for the first time, which will give customers early access to a variety of products until May 3. These offers will be available on brands like Realme, Apple, Samsung, Oppo, boat, Noise, Fossil, Fastrack, Timex, etc. During the Summer Sale, customers can avail of multiple payment and financing offers that will give them discounts and cashback depending on the method that they use. The full details are available on Amazon’s website.

Here, we have put together some of the interesting deals and offers you can expect on smartphones, tablets, TVs and other consumer electronics devices.

Amazon Summer Sale offers: Smartphones and accessories

Ahead of the summer sale, 16 new smartphones have launched on Amazon, including the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Realme Narzo 50A Prime, iQOO Z6, Redmi 10A, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Series. New smartphone accessories that launched include OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver, Realme Buds Q2s and Truke Buds S2.

Customers can get up to Rs 5,000 off on smartphones with Amazon coupons and exchange on select smartphones.

Some of the discounts and offers on smartphones include:

Up to Rs 8,000 off on the iPhone 13, which starts at Rs 69,990

Up to Rs 12,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Series 5G

Flat cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M Series.

Flat Rs 1,000 off on Redmi Note 11 models

Up to Rs 5,000 off on exchange and up to Rs 1,000 in Amazon Pay coupons on Xiaomi’s flagship phones including Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G

Apart from the discounts and cashbacks on smartphones and accessories, Amazon’s Summer Sale will also feature offers for other electronic devices. Expect discounts on audio products from Boat, Sony, Zebronics, Blaupunkt and others. Amazon will also offer up to 24 months of no-cost EMI on Intel-powered laptops with the chance to avail an additional Rs 10,000 off with coupons.

It will also have offers for Kindle and Echo devices. Users can expect up to 50 per cent off on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices. There will be at a flat 60 per cent off on the Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Philips smart bulb combo which will be available at Rs 2,299. The fourth-generation Echo Dot and Philips smart bulb combo will be available at Rs 2,999. The Echo Show 8 will be priced at Rs 6,499 during the sale, while there will be a flat 45 per cent off on Echo 4th generation, which will be available for Rs 5,499. The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite will cost Rs 2,099, while the regular variant will cost Rs 2,899.